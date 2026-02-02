Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

February 2, 2026
A one year and four month old boy was found dead in a garden ditch behind his home in Ang Thong province this morning, February 2. The child had reportedly just learned to walk.

Police from Si Bua Thong Police Station were alerted to the incident in Moo 6, Wang Nam Yen subdistrict, Sawaeng Ha district, where the child’s body was discovered floating in an irrigation ditch behind a private residence.

The site, used for vegetable and crop farming, is around 100 metres from the main house. Officers arrived alongside forensic doctors, local rescue volunteers, and hospital staff.

The boy was found face-up in the water, with duckweed clinging to his body. He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, green cartoon-print shorts, and closed-toe shoes. Rescue personnel confirmed the child had been dead for some time before being found.

According to the boy’s aunt, the child was left inside the house around 8.15am while she dressed her own child for school and went out to drop them off at a nearby municipal school.

CH7 News reported that the boy’s grandmother, who lived next door, had come to take over care, but the child reportedly wandered off unnoticed.

After returning and finding the boy missing, the aunt called the boy’s father, and they searched the area. The child was eventually found by his father, submerged in the ditch behind the home.

Police are treating the case as an accident and suspect the boy drowned. The child’s body has been sent to the Central Institute of Forensic Science Thailand under the Ministry of Justice for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

In similar news, police in Rayong are investigating after a two year old boy’s body was found near a roadside restaurant, with signs of severe injuries and possible foul play. Initial forensic assessments suggest he had been dead for more than 10 hours.

