Blind Myanmar refugee found dead after police drop-off in New York

February 27, 2026, 3:29 PM
Photo from Investigative Post

A blind Myanmar refugee and father of two was found dead on February 24 in Buffalo, New York, after being released from custody and later left at a Tim Hortons coffee shop, prompting calls for a full investigation in the United States.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin Shah Alam, who had fled Myanmar and entered the United States on December 24, 2024.

The case centres on what happened in the days leading up to his death. On February 19, Shah Alam was released from the Erie County Holding Centre after bail was posted.

He was then taken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel and left at a Tim Hortons coffee shop.

His lawyer later filed a missing person report, saying Shah Alam had been missing since February 22. However, the Buffalo Police Department mistakenly closed the missing person case after officers believed he was in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Shah Alam was taken into custody on February 15, 2025, over allegations of assault and property damage, after he became lost while on a walk and ended up on a stranger’s porch, using a curtain rail in place of a cane.

Since Shah Alam had vision problems and could not speak English, he reportedly did not respond to police orders telling him to put the object down.

He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, his lawyer said.

According to a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers offered travel assistance and took Shah Alam to a Tim Hortons coffee shop, which they described as a safe location near his most recent address.

They added that, at that time, Shah Alam did not appear startled and showed no mobility problems or disability-related needs that required special care.

The Erie County medical examiner’s office later concluded that Shah Alam died due to health issues and ruled out homicide and death by cold weather.

Buffalo Mayor Sean M. Ryan said the death was preventable and deeply distressing. He called it “unprofessional and inhumane” to leave a blind man who could not speak English alone on a winter night.

New York Representative Tim Kennedy called for a transparent and comprehensive investigation at the local, state, and national levels to provide clear answers to Shah Alam’s family and the public.

Elsewhere, back in August last year, Jirayut Huangsub, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, announced that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commended Thailand for granting long-term Myanmar refugees the legal right to work.

