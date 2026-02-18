Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

Police in Trat are investigating the death of a Cambodian woman after her body was found inside a freezer outside her home, with one of her legs tied with a plastic rope.

A Thai rescuer worker, Songyot, reported the discovery of his dead neighbour to Mueang Trat Police Station and the Sawang Boon Chuay Lue Dhammasatan Trat Foundation at about 8am yesterday, February 17. He said the woman, identified as 51 year old We, lived nearby.

Songyot told officers he went to a mango tree near We’s home and noticed legs protruding from a freezer. He said one of her legs was tied with plastic rope, prompting him to check inside, where he found We’s body.

He added that he spoke with We frequently because their homes were close. He said We had a congenital disease, and he sometimes helped to take care of her.

We’s son, Somsak, later arrived at the scene. He told police he believed she may have been murdered, possibly linked to her romantic relationship with a man living in the area.

Somsak said he had previously intervened when a man in the community allegedly attempted to rape his mother while she was drunk. He said he saw the man pulling down his trousers and stepped in before anything happened.

However, Somsak said he would accept that his mother’s death was an accident if the autopsy results supported that conclusion. He added that We regularly drank alcohol and would become loud when intoxicated, but said she had never had a conflict with anyone in the area.

ThaiRath reported that CCTV footage from near We’s home showed her sitting at a table outside the house. She appeared heavily intoxicated before standing up and staggering out of view.

Police said an initial examination found no signs of assault on We’s body, with only mild scratches visible. Officers said they would wait for the full autopsy results and gather more evidence before reaching a conclusion.