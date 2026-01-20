Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery

A manhunt is under way after a hotel receptionist was brutally beaten to death with an iron bar during a robbery at a hotel in Hua Hin, Prachuap Kiri Khan province.

The killing was reported to officers at Hua Hin Police Station at around 3.15am on Sunday, January 19. The murder took place at Best LD Hotel, located in Soi Hua Hin 88/1.

The victim, 35 year old Wirin, was working alone at the reception counter when the attack occurred. Police found her lying face up behind the counter with severe head injuries.

A bloodstained iron bar, about 50 centimetres long, was discovered next to her body. Investigators said Wirin was struck at least 14 times on the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police identified the suspect as 36 year old Rattikorn Yingyot. He has a criminal history involving rape and physical assault and reportedly became homeless after his release from prison.

At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing long white trousers, a black jacket, and orange shoes.

According to police, CCTV footage shows Rattikorn pacing around the reception area while Wirin was on a phone call with her back turned to him. He then climbed over the counter and suddenly attacked her with the iron bar until she collapsed.

After the assault, he allegedly stole two mobile phones and a black bag from the counter before fleeing the hotel.

Police obtained a court arrest warrant charging Rattikorn with premeditated murder by cruel acts and robbery resulting in death.

More than 100 officers from Hua Hin Police Station, Prachuap Kiri Khan Provincial Police, and Provincial Police Region 7 have been deployed in a large-scale manhunt. Authorities believe the suspect is still hiding within Prachuap Kiri Khan province.

Police have circulated Rattikorn’s photographs and CCTV screenshots on social media and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately contact local police.