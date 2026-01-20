Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 20, 2026, 10:28 AM
192 1 minute read
Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Sahachat Limcharoenpakdi

A manhunt is under way after a hotel receptionist was brutally beaten to death with an iron bar during a robbery at a hotel in Hua Hin, Prachuap Kiri Khan province.

The killing was reported to officers at Hua Hin Police Station at around 3.15am on Sunday, January 19. The murder took place at Best LD Hotel, located in Soi Hua Hin 88/1.

The victim, 35 year old Wirin, was working alone at the reception counter when the attack occurred. Police found her lying face up behind the counter with severe head injuries.

A bloodstained iron bar, about 50 centimetres long, was discovered next to her body. Investigators said Wirin was struck at least 14 times on the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police identified the suspect as 36 year old Rattikorn Yingyot. He has a criminal history involving rape and physical assault and reportedly became homeless after his release from prison.

At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing long white trousers, a black jacket, and orange shoes.

Thai man at large after killing Hua Hin hotel receptionist
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์อินทรีสยาม

According to police, CCTV footage shows Rattikorn pacing around the reception area while Wirin was on a phone call with her back turned to him. He then climbed over the counter and suddenly attacked her with the iron bar until she collapsed.

Related Articles

After the assault, he allegedly stole two mobile phones and a black bag from the counter before fleeing the hotel.

Police obtained a court arrest warrant charging Rattikorn with premeditated murder by cruel acts and robbery resulting in death.

Hua Hin Hotel worker killed on duty
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์รับแจ้งเหตุฉุกเฉิน191 ตำรวจภูธรจังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์

More than 100 officers from Hua Hin Police Station, Prachuap Kiri Khan Provincial Police, and Provincial Police Region 7 have been deployed in a large-scale manhunt. Authorities believe the suspect is still hiding within Prachuap Kiri Khan province.

Police have circulated Rattikorn’s photographs and CCTV screenshots on social media and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately contact local police.

Thai murderer wanted in Hua Hin
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์รับแจ้งเหตุฉุกเฉิน191 ตำรวจภูธรจังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์
Thaiger QUIZ
Hua Hin Hotel Murder Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the victim's occupation at the hotel?
  2. 2. How many times was Wirin struck on the head?
  3. 3. What weapon was used in the murder?
  4. 4. What time was the murder reported to the police?
  5. 5. What did the suspect allegedly steal after the attack?
  6. 6. What was the name of the suspect?
  7. 7. How did the police identify the suspect?
  8. 8. What was Rattikorn Yingyot wearing during the attack?
  9. 9. What charges were brought against Rattikorn?
  10. 10. How many officers have been deployed for the manhunt?

Latest Thailand News
Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan

24 seconds ago
Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery

31 minutes ago
Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm

43 minutes ago
Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail

1 hour ago
Questions raised after ITD wins safety award despite deadly construction accidents | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions raised after ITD wins safety award despite deadly construction accidents

17 hours ago
Former employee arrested over theft at employer’s Khon Kaen home | Thaiger Thailand News

Former employee arrested over theft at employer’s Khon Kaen home

17 hours ago
Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby

18 hours ago
Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo

18 hours ago
Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room | Thaiger Thailand News

Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room

19 hours ago
Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band

19 hours ago
Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects

20 hours ago
Himalayan vulture crash-lands in Tak during migration | Thaiger Thailand News

Himalayan vulture crash-lands in Tak during migration

20 hours ago
Thai woman and 2 Chinese men arrested over nominee hotel in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai woman and 2 Chinese men arrested over nominee hotel in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Foreign man seen rolling on Phuket street near EDC event | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man seen rolling on Phuket street near EDC event

21 hours ago
Bangkok homeless man steals luxury bag from Chinese tourist | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok homeless man steals luxury bag from Chinese tourist

21 hours ago
New cold surge to sweep Thailand, drop 4°C from Jan 21 | Thaiger Bangkok News

New cold surge to sweep Thailand, drop 4°C from Jan 21

21 hours ago
Woman found dead at Ayutthaya historical site in confirmed suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead at Ayutthaya historical site in confirmed suicide

22 hours ago
Danish woman breaks arm and leg while hiking in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Danish woman breaks arm and leg while hiking in Phuket

23 hours ago
Sharing is caring: Thai woman openly dates twin brothers | Thaiger Thailand News

Sharing is caring: Thai woman openly dates twin brothers

24 hours ago
&#8216;Naturist&#8217; resort in Thailand bans outdoor sex and photos, says guest | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Naturist’ resort in Thailand bans outdoor sex and photos, says guest

1 day ago
Thai man loses diamond ring in Phuket EDM festival, ruining proposal plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man loses diamond ring in Phuket EDM festival, ruining proposal plan

1 day ago
Phuket hotel security guard arrested for attempted break-in of DJ&#8217;s room | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel security guard arrested for attempted break-in of DJ’s room

1 day ago
Venomous fish sting leaves man numb on Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Venomous fish sting leaves man numb on Jomtien Beach

1 day ago
Phuket to enhance marine safety after fatal collision and fire | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to enhance marine safety after fatal collision and fire

2 days ago
Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand

2 days ago
Crime NewsHua Hin NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 20, 2026, 10:28 AM
192 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.