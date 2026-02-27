Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 27, 2026, 11:24 AM
50 2 minutes read
Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

Police in Chon Buri are investigating a discovery of skeleton remains in a Bang Lamung coconut grove after a Laotian worker filed a report on February 25, saying he had dreamed of a woman asking for food the night before.

The remains were reported in a coconut plantation beside the Ban Na Wang–Pong Sakaet road, near Khao Song Phi Nong in Takian Tia subdistrict.

After receiving the report, Bang Lamung police went to the scene with forensic police from Region 2, doctors from Pattaya Patmakun Hospital, and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya.

Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri
Photo via MGR Online

Officers found scattered human bones in the plantation, including a skull fragment, two upper arm bones, a hip bone and several smaller pieces.

Each item was found about 40 to 50 metres apart. Police estimated the person had been dead for at least two to three months.

Officers found a bag of clothing about 10 metres from the skull fragment containing six or seven women’s items, but could not confirm any link to the remains.

The bones were found by a 23 year old Laotian worker, Jamkat, who worked in the coconut grove. He told police he was watering coconut trees when he spotted what looked like a human skull. Jamkat immediately ran to inform his employer.

Related Articles
Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri
Photo via MGR Online

He said he dreamed the night before of a woman in white with a bob haircut who approached him and said, “I’m hungry, please give me rice,” adding that she told him she was 26 and that he tried to find her food in the dream.

After finding the skull the next morning, he said it reminded him of the dream, and he believed a woman’s spirit had led him to the remains.

A homeowner near where an upper arm bone was found told police a dog had been carrying and chewing the bone for days, but they only realised it was human after the skull was discovered and officials arrived.

The homeowner said they were shocked and had not noticed anything unusual before, including any foul smell associated with a body.

Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri
Photo via MGR Online

All bone fragments found were sent for a detailed autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death. An initial assessment found the skull was small and resembled a female skull.

Police said the scattered condition of the bones may have been caused by dogs carrying and chewing them, noting that many stray dogs live in the area.

Workpoint 23 reported that investigators will conduct another search for any remaining bones that have not yet been recovered.

Similarly, in Chachoengsao province, a human skull wrapped in a pink towel was found with two black bags. Police said the skull showed trauma consistent with a blunt object and had long red hair attached, leading them to believe the deceased was a woman.

Latest Thailand News
Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri

9 seconds ago
Nearly naked foreigner assaulted after Pattaya road rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nearly naked foreigner assaulted after Pattaya road rampage

25 minutes ago
3 thieves steals 2 million baht from British-Thai couple in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 thieves steals 2 million baht from British-Thai couple in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Teacher hits student’s arms with bamboo stick, leaving 10+ bruises, cites stress | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher hits student’s arms with bamboo stick, leaving 10+ bruises, cites stress

1 hour ago
Swede charged after alleged single slap leads to Australian man’s death | Thaiger Phuket News

Swede charged after alleged single slap leads to Australian man’s death

2 hours ago
Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother&#8217;s lookalike in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother’s lookalike in Phuket

17 hours ago
Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests

18 hours ago
Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone

18 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with a slew of world firsts | Thaiger Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with a slew of world firsts

18 hours ago
Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance

19 hours ago
Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer

19 hours ago
Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket

20 hours ago
Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum

21 hours ago
British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online

22 hours ago
Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket

22 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic

24 hours ago
Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband&#8217;s mistress&#8217; car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband’s mistress’ car

24 hours ago
Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding

1 day ago
Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles | Thaiger Thailand News

Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles

1 day ago
Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile

1 day ago
Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park

1 day ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple

2 days ago
Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control

2 days ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 27, 2026, 11:24 AM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.