Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri

Police in Chon Buri are investigating a discovery of skeleton remains in a Bang Lamung coconut grove after a Laotian worker filed a report on February 25, saying he had dreamed of a woman asking for food the night before.

The remains were reported in a coconut plantation beside the Ban Na Wang–Pong Sakaet road, near Khao Song Phi Nong in Takian Tia subdistrict.

After receiving the report, Bang Lamung police went to the scene with forensic police from Region 2, doctors from Pattaya Patmakun Hospital, and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya.

Officers found scattered human bones in the plantation, including a skull fragment, two upper arm bones, a hip bone and several smaller pieces.

Each item was found about 40 to 50 metres apart. Police estimated the person had been dead for at least two to three months.

Officers found a bag of clothing about 10 metres from the skull fragment containing six or seven women’s items, but could not confirm any link to the remains.

The bones were found by a 23 year old Laotian worker, Jamkat, who worked in the coconut grove. He told police he was watering coconut trees when he spotted what looked like a human skull. Jamkat immediately ran to inform his employer.

He said he dreamed the night before of a woman in white with a bob haircut who approached him and said, “I’m hungry, please give me rice,” adding that she told him she was 26 and that he tried to find her food in the dream.

After finding the skull the next morning, he said it reminded him of the dream, and he believed a woman’s spirit had led him to the remains.

A homeowner near where an upper arm bone was found told police a dog had been carrying and chewing the bone for days, but they only realised it was human after the skull was discovered and officials arrived.

The homeowner said they were shocked and had not noticed anything unusual before, including any foul smell associated with a body.

All bone fragments found were sent for a detailed autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death. An initial assessment found the skull was small and resembled a female skull.

Police said the scattered condition of the bones may have been caused by dogs carrying and chewing them, noting that many stray dogs live in the area.

Workpoint 23 reported that investigators will conduct another search for any remaining bones that have not yet been recovered.

