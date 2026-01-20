South Korean man reports pickpocketing by Pattaya transwoman and woman

Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

A South Korean tourist filed a police complaint after losing his mobile phone, cash, and credit cards in a pickpocketing incident involving a Thai transwoman and another woman in Pattaya.

The complaint was lodged at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 11.30pm last night, January 19. The victim, a 64 year old South Korean man identified as Hong, was accompanied by his Burmese friend, Kham, who helped translate his statement for police.

According to Hong, the theft occurred while he was travelling on a baht bus running between southern Pattaya and Soi Bongkot in Bang Lamung district. He told officers that a Thai transwoman and another woman sat next to him during the journey and secretly took his belongings.

The items reported stolen include a Samsung mobile phone, 4,000 baht in cash, and two credit cards.

Hong said he only realised his belongings were missing after getting off the baht bus. He believed the two women who sat beside him were responsible for the pickpocketing.

Pickpocketing in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Police did not disclose exactly where Hong kept his valuables during the journey, but officers noted that he was carrying a small black crossbody bag when he arrived at the police station to file the complaint.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage along the route taken by the baht bus in an effort to identify the suspects and summon them for questioning.

The incident comes amid continued concerns over pickpocketing targeting tourists in Pattaya. In a recent case reported last week, a foreign man was caught on CCTV distracting a tourist from the United Arab Emirates with friendly conversation before stealing 14,500 baht in cash from his trouser pocket.

South Korean lost phone and cash in Pattaya pickpocket
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Similar crimes were reported multiple times last year. In one case, a German tourist lost his wallet containing 6,000 baht, believing a woman and her child who approached him to sell sweets were responsible.

In another incident, two Indian nationals accused a transwoman of stealing more than 14,000 baht in cash after approaching them outside their hotel.

Police urged tourists to remain vigilant in crowded public transport and entertainment areas, particularly when approached by strangers at close range.

South Korean man lost belongings in Pattaya baht bus trip
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์
