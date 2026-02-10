Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

A construction worker died at the site of a commercial building renovation in Buriram’s Mueang district yesterday, February 9, after part of a concrete wall collapsed and crushed him during demolition work.

Police from Mueang Buriram Police Station said they were alerted to the incident at a two-and-a-half-storey commercial building in the Isan subdistrict. Officers responded to the scene with rescue personnel from Sawang Chanyatham Buriram Foundation.

At the site, police said they found the body of a man identified as 63 year old Sunan, lying face down on a raised platform between the first and second floors inside the building.

A heavy concrete wall panel was discovered nearby, which colleagues had reportedly moved before officers arrived.

Another construction worker, 47 year old Sumet, told police he had been hired to renovate the building’s roof and build a second-floor terrace extending from the front of the building.

He said part of the renovation involved removing the upper wall section to make room for the extension. According to his account, the deceased had been tasked with breaking down the wall when the incident occurred.

Sumet said he heard a loud crashing sound and initially thought nothing of it, but when he went to check, he found Sunan pinned beneath a section of the concrete wall, which he estimated weighed over 500 kilograms.

Workers managed to lift the slab off the victim, who was still breathing at the time, but his condition deteriorated rapidly, said Sumet. Khaosod reported that Sunan became unresponsive shortly after, and officers were then called to investigate the scene.

Similarly, back in January, a man was crushed to death by a collapsing wall while lying in a hammock at his home in Phitsanulok’s Mueang district. The collapse is believed to have been caused by structural damage.