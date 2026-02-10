Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 10, 2026, 11:34 AM
352 1 minute read
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A construction worker died at the site of a commercial building renovation in Buriram’s Mueang district yesterday, February 9, after part of a concrete wall collapsed and crushed him during demolition work.

Police from Mueang Buriram Police Station said they were alerted to the incident at a two-and-a-half-storey commercial building in the Isan subdistrict. Officers responded to the scene with rescue personnel from Sawang Chanyatham Buriram Foundation.

At the site, police said they found the body of a man identified as 63 year old Sunan, lying face down on a raised platform between the first and second floors inside the building.

A heavy concrete wall panel was discovered nearby, which colleagues had reportedly moved before officers arrived.

Another construction worker, 47 year old Sumet, told police he had been hired to renovate the building’s roof and build a second-floor terrace extending from the front of the building.

Accident scene at Buriram building where worker was crushed
Photo via Amarin TV

He said part of the renovation involved removing the upper wall section to make room for the extension. According to his account, the deceased had been tasked with breaking down the wall when the incident occurred.

Sumet said he heard a loud crashing sound and initially thought nothing of it, but when he went to check, he found Sunan pinned beneath a section of the concrete wall, which he estimated weighed over 500 kilograms.

Related Articles

Workers managed to lift the slab off the victim, who was still breathing at the time, but his condition deteriorated rapidly, said Sumet. Khaosod reported that Sunan became unresponsive shortly after, and officers were then called to investigate the scene.

Similarly, back in January, a man was crushed to death by a collapsing wall while lying in a hammock at his home in Phitsanulok’s Mueang district. The collapse is believed to have been caused by structural damage.

Latest Thailand News
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

6 hours ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

7 hours ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

7 hours ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

8 hours ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

8 hours ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

9 hours ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

9 hours ago
Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations

10 hours ago
Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns

10 hours ago
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

10 hours ago
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

11 hours ago
Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft

12 hours ago
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

12 hours ago
Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount | Thaiger Politics News

Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount

13 hours ago
Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected

13 hours ago
Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm | Thaiger Thailand News

Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm

14 hours ago
Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

14 hours ago
Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini

14 hours ago
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

1 day ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

1 day ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

1 day ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

1 day ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

1 day ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

1 day ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

1 day ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 10, 2026, 11:34 AM
352 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.