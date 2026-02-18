Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

Police in Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan, are investigating a complaint from a woman who says a neighbour’s dog repeatedly entered her property and killed ducks she was raising in Bang Khru subdistrict.

The woman, identified as 68 year old Moon, filed a report at Phra Pradaeng Police Station after alleging that the dog, owned by a nearby resident, got loose and attacked her ducks, killing a large number.

Moon said she raises more than 100 ducks and claimed that the neighbour’s dog, which she claimed was being kept without proper supervision, escaped and killed more than 50 of her ducks earlier this month. According to her, the ducks would be worth 400 baht each if sold.

She reported the matter to the police because the incident allegedly happened again recently.

Moon said she cannot harm the dog if it returns because animal cruelty laws apply, so she wants the owner to keep it under control.

Following the complaint, an officer went to the scene and later invited the dog owner, 40 year old Anuwat, to speak with police. Anuwat admitted the dog belonged to him and had attacked Moon’s ducks.

He told police that he had previously tried to take the dog away and leave it elsewhere, but it returned. Anuwat said he would quickly deal with the situation and ensure the dog does not come back to cause further problems.

CH7 News reported that Moon said she sympathised with the owner and is willing to forgive him if the dog is properly controlled, but warned she would take legal action if it happens again.

Elsewhere, a woman in Bangkok said she narrowly avoided a neighbour’s dog after it reportedly got loose and tried to bite her puppy during a walk. She ran to a nearby house and took cover behind a car in the garage. She said the same dog injured her two years ago.