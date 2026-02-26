Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance

A Thai mobile coffee shop operator complained about a hotel in Kanchanaburi province after his booking was cancelled at check-in, which he said was due to his appearance.

The man, Gap, is known online among coffee communities for running a mobile coffee shop from his motorcycle. He travels around Thailand and stops in different areas to sell coffee under the name BeeSlowbar.

Gap wrote on Facebook on February 22 that he was in Phanom Thuan district, Kanchanaburi, and was turned away by a hotel. He said he booked the room online and had already paid.

According to Gap, when he arrived to check in, the hotel owner approached him at the counter, asked about his occupation and looked at his motorcycle before refusing to let him stay.

Gap said the owner returned the payment. He said he asked why the booking was cancelled, to which the owner replied, “You don’t meet the requirements.”

Gap said he did not understand the reason and felt he was treated unfairly. He added that he dressed modestly for travel because it was comfortable, and ended his post with a sarcastic remark, “I’m just a wanderer, just a traveller.”

The post drew mixed reactions online. Some users accused the hotel owner of discrimination and disrespect and posted complaints on the hotel’s Facebook page, after which several posts on the page were reportedly deleted.

Others said both hotel operators and guests should show respect, and argued Gap should have dressed more neatly and appropriately.

Another group defended Gap, saying that oftentimes, businesses welcomed foreign tourists very well, even if they wear only tank tops and shorts.

Some commenters suggested the hotel owner may have had negative experiences with previous guests and rejected Gap to avoid potential problems. Others called on the hotel to give its side of the story and explain the reason for the refusal.