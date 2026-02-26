Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 26, 2026, 4:24 PM
386 1 minute read
Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ซูเปอร์แก๊บ อเนจอนาถไรเดอร์

A Thai mobile coffee shop operator complained about a hotel in Kanchanaburi province after his booking was cancelled at check-in, which he said was due to his appearance.

The man, Gap, is known online among coffee communities for running a mobile coffee shop from his motorcycle. He travels around Thailand and stops in different areas to sell coffee under the name BeeSlowbar.

Gap wrote on Facebook on February 22 that he was in Phanom Thuan district, Kanchanaburi, and was turned away by a hotel. He said he booked the room online and had already paid.

According to Gap, when he arrived to check in, the hotel owner approached him at the counter, asked about his occupation and looked at his motorcycle before refusing to let him stay.

Coffee shop owned refused to stay in Kanchanaburi hotel
Photo via Facebook/ ซูเปอร์แก๊บ อเนจอนาถไรเดอร์

Gap said the owner returned the payment. He said he asked why the booking was cancelled, to which the owner replied, “You don’t meet the requirements.”

Gap said he did not understand the reason and felt he was treated unfairly. He added that he dressed modestly for travel because it was comfortable, and ended his post with a sarcastic remark, “I’m just a wanderer, just a traveller.”

The post drew mixed reactions online. Some users accused the hotel owner of discrimination and disrespect and posted complaints on the hotel’s Facebook page, after which several posts on the page were reportedly deleted.

Related Articles
Kanchanaburi hotel rejects guest over appearance
Photo via Facebook/ ซูเปอร์แก๊บ อเนจอนาถไรเดอร์

Others said both hotel operators and guests should show respect, and argued Gap should have dressed more neatly and appropriately.

Another group defended Gap, saying that oftentimes, businesses welcomed foreign tourists very well, even if they wear only tank tops and shorts.

Some commenters suggested the hotel owner may have had negative experiences with previous guests and rejected Gap to avoid potential problems. Others called on the hotel to give its side of the story and explain the reason for the refusal.

Kanchanaburi hotel accused of discrimination after guest rejection
Photo via the Facebook page of the accused hotel

Latest Thailand News
Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone

29 minutes ago
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with a slew of world firsts | Thaiger Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with a slew of world firsts

31 minutes ago
Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance

1 hour ago
Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer

1 hour ago
Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket

2 hours ago
Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum

3 hours ago
British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online

4 hours ago
Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket

4 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic

6 hours ago
Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband&#8217;s mistress&#8217; car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband’s mistress’ car

6 hours ago
Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach

6 hours ago
Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding

7 hours ago
Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles | Thaiger Thailand News

Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles

7 hours ago
Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile

8 hours ago
Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park

8 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple

24 hours ago
Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control

24 hours ago
10 things you absolutely cannot bring into Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 things you absolutely cannot bring into Thailand

24 hours ago
Former monk arrested after Telegram account linked to child sex abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Former monk arrested after Telegram account linked to child sex abuse

1 day ago
Kanom krok tops TasteAtlas list as best Thai dessert for 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanom krok tops TasteAtlas list as best Thai dessert for 2026

1 day ago
77 million baht seized property returned to accused lawyer and wife | Thaiger Thailand News

77 million baht seized property returned to accused lawyer and wife

1 day ago
Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness

1 day ago
Hong Kong woman&#8217;s bag snatched while riding tuk tuk in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Hong Kong woman’s bag snatched while riding tuk tuk in Bangkok

1 day ago
Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 26, 2026, 4:24 PM
386 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.