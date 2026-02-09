Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 9, 2026, 5:15 PM
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse
Edited photo made with photos from DailyNews and TSEA

A structural engineering expert has called for a detailed investigation after a large steel dome collapsed at a training centre operated by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan, at around 11.30am on February 9.

Professor Dr Amorn Pimanmas, president of Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA) and lecturer at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Engineering, examined footage and preliminary reports of the incident.

TSEA president Dr. Amorn Pimanmas
Photo via Facebook: Amorn Pimanmas

He stated that the dome was composed of a steel frame supported by round columns, with large steel trusses resting on top and H-beams laid across them, topped by roofing panels.

The collapse, which injured four people, occurred when the steel columns reportedly snapped at the base, causing the trusses and H-beams to crash to the ground.

While the exact cause remains unknown, Dr Amorn outlined three preliminary scenarios that investigators should explore.

Firstly, the incident may have occurred during the construction phase, possibly due to incomplete structural bracing.

Secondly, failure may have originated at the base of the steel columns, where weak joints could have compromised the entire frame. Investigators are urged to assess whether the column-to-foundation connections met structural standards.

Lastly, the collapse might be due to a general lack of structural stability along the longitudinal or transverse axes, especially if bracing between structural elements was insufficient at key joints.

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | News by Thaiger
Photo via Fire & Rescue Thailand

Dr Amorn added that other variables, such as the foundation’s dimensions, thickness, and load-bearing capacity, must also be reviewed. He stressed that only a thorough review of the construction plans, engineering calculations, and execution records would reveal the true cause.

As the dome falls under the category of a regulated structure, it must legally be designed and overseen by a licensed engineer. DailyNews reported that the TSEA will visit the site to conduct an independent analysis and help determine what exactly went wrong.

In similar news, structural engineers have identified several irregularities following the collapse of a construction crane onto a passenger train in Sikhiu district, while confirming that the primary cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.