Thai border police feed hungry dogs left behind during evacuation

Photo via Facebook: สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว

Two border patrol police officers were seen on CCTV feeding dogs that had been left at a home in Sa Kaeo during a recent evacuation, resulting in online praise.

On December 17, a news team visited an evacuation centre in Sa Kaeo province where villagers had been staying for over 10 days. Many evacuees said they were growing concerned over the pets they had been forced to leave behind.

Among them were 60 year old Srinuan Ruayruen and her daughter, Supitchaya Chueasungnoen, who had left their home without their 10 dogs. The family had been worrying about the animals’ safety and whether they had enough food.

However, after checking footage from their home CCTV on December 16, they were relieved to see that two officers from the Border Patrol Police were arriving at their property with food. One of the officers was seen speaking directly to the camera, saying, “I’m giving food to the dogs, okay?” before performing a salute and leaving on a motorcycle.

The family later confirmed the officers also watered their plants.

Srinuan said that while food and shelter at the evacuation site were adequate, the ongoing uncertainty was taking a toll on her. She admitted she had considered sending her daughter back to check on them, but feared it might be unsafe. She added that she didn’t expect anyone to do such a thing, as her house is in a remote area.

In similar Sa Kaeo animal news, two wild baby elephants strayed from their herd in Sa Kaeo, with one attacked by a buffalo and the other trapped by a snare. Wildlife officials launched rescue missions and safely returned both calves to the forest on the same day.

In another incident, a child was seen walking under an elephant before being kicked and narrowly avoiding injury, according to footage from a security camera.

