Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame

Officials on high alert as investigation rules out local forces

Published: November 13, 2025, 10:28 AM
1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Army Military Force Facebook

An explosion near Sa Kaeo province’s Nong Ya Kaeo checkpoint triggered chaos and evacuations on both sides of the Thai-Cambodian border last night, with Thai authorities firmly denying involvement in the incident.

According to a source from the Burapha Task Force, a loud blast was heard at approximately 7.30pm yesterday, November 12, opposite Checkpoint 34 at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district. The explosion originated from Cambodian territory, prompting nearby Thai residents to flee to emergency bunkers for safety.

Military personnel stationed in the area confirmed hearing a single explosion with no follow-up gunfire. On the Cambodian side, residents living near the Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew checkpoints also evacuated, fearing that armed conflict had erupted. Eyewitness accounts described the situation as “confused and unclear.”

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat later addressed the incident, confirming that the Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry had reviewed and verified the events.

He said that at 7.20pm, a loud noise resembling an explosion was reported, prompting precautionary measures, including instructing villagers to seek shelter. He assured the public that “frontline and rear units remain on alert,” and urged people not to panic.

Sources from the First Army Area and the Burapha Task Force also weighed in, emphasising that Lieutenant General Worayos Luangsuwan, Commander of the First Army Area, had ordered full operational readiness across the region. They firmly denied any involvement by Thai forces, refuting reports claiming otherwise.

Officials confirmed that:

  • All evidence will be made public, including CCTV footage from within the Thai-side restricted zone (not along the boundary line).
  • Audio recordings from the footage clearly indicate the direction and origin of the explosion.
  • The blast originated from Cambodian territory, specifically an area not accessible to Thai troops.
  • The weapon involved was of a military type, not used by Thai personnel.

Cambodian sources have reported casualties, with some reports citing five injuries and possibly one death. Attempts to spread misinformation blaming Thailand have been labelled “completely untrue” by the Thai military, reported The Nation.

Officials remain on high alert as investigations continue, with both sides urging calm and vigilance near the tense border zone.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.