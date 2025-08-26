Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash

Tensions flare in Sa Kaeo as Cambodians push into Thai border village

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
August 26, 2025
53 2 minutes read
Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Army Military Force Facebook

Thai security forces have turned to sound cannons to drive back Cambodians accused of storming a Thai border village, in a dramatic escalation of tensions in Sa Kaeo province.

Deputy Defence Minister General Natthaphon Nakphanich said the 1st Army Region deployed long-range acoustic devices (LRADs) to prevent dozens of Cambodians from illegally entering Baan Nong Chan in Khok Sung district.

The standoff erupted yesterday evening, August 25, when a group of Cambodian civilians, joined by soldiers, tore down concertina wire laid by Thai troops and pushed into Thai territory.

“The incursion must stop: Baan Nong Chan is Thai land.”

Gen. Natthaphon confirmed that police would also be deployed to support army units with crowd control if tensions rise further.

“Measures will be gradually intensified in planned steps if the confrontation escalates.”

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | News by Thaiger

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | News by Thaiger

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | News by Thaiger

The First Army had reinforced barriers in Baan Nong Chan ahead of a visit by Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Phothisat, who was due to meet local Thai residents to discuss land ownership issues.

Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree said the territory in question was undeniably Thai, but acknowledged it had a complicated history. The village was used as a shelter for Cambodian refugees fleeing conflict decades ago.

“Some of those refugees never returned home when Cambodia stabilised. They remained in Baan Nong Chan illegally for the past 20 years.”

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | News by Thaiger

Officials said yesterday’s confrontation was one of the most serious in recent years, underscoring the delicate balance along the Thai-Cambodian border, where disputes over land use and resettlement have simmered for decades.

Residents of Baan Nong Chan expressed concern that the clashes could escalate, with the unusual deployment of LRAD sound cannons seen as a sign of the seriousness of the threat. The devices, which emit piercing sound waves to disperse crowds, have rarely been used in Thailand outside of major protests.

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | News by Thaiger

Bangkok Post reported that Thai officials have now stepped up patrols in the border area, with both soldiers and police ordered to prevent further incursions. Diplomats are also monitoring the situation closely, though officials insist the Thai side will defend its territory while keeping the confrontation under control.

For villagers caught in the middle, the hope is that this latest border flashpoint will be resolved before it spirals further out of hand.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
August 26, 2025
53 2 minutes read

