Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin

Thailand enforces GBC agreement as Cambodian civilians are ordered to vacate border areas

Ryan Turner23 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Officials in front of sign announcing the vacation order | Photo via ThaiPost

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that Cambodian civilians must vacate Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, by Friday, October 10, in accordance with a General Border Committee (GBC) agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Anutin announced today, October 8, that actions were being taken in line with agreements reached during a meeting held yesterday.

“Any area that falls within the territory of the Kingdom of Thailand must be vacated. That is all.”

The GBC agreement outlines four key conditions: withdrawal of weapons, withdrawal of troops, suppression of scammer networks, and effective border management.

When asked about human rights concerns and legal fairness for Thai citizens, Anutin dismissed the issue.

“Thai people deserve justice. Every Thai citizen is subject to the same law. Those who encroach on Thai territory unlawfully must leave. It’s that simple.”

Photo via PR Thai Government/X

Anutin also addressed international scrutiny, stating that full authority has been delegated.

“I’ve tasked the military with protecting our sovereignty and territorial integrity, with full government support. Diplomacy is now under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

He added that the provincial governor of Sa Kaeo had been instructed to carry out responsibilities based on the existing agreement.

Bangkok Post reported that Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit commented separately on the issue, noting that some Cambodian nationals have yet to leave Ban Nong Chan, Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district, and Ban Ta Phraya in Ta Phraya district.

He said that during a recent National Security Council meeting, responsibility for managing the situation was formally assigned to the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and the chief of defence forces.

As for the Regional Border Committee talks, Nattaphon said the initial meeting had been postponed with no confirmed date. The session for the Second Army Region has been provisionally scheduled for October 14.

Sign announcing the order to vacate Cambodians from Ban Nong Chan

Ryan Turner23 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
