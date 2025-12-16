Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani

A construction worker recently released from prison was found dead in Pathum Thani yesterday, December 15, after a friend spotted his body in a remote area with no electricity or surveillance.

Police and rescue teams were called to Chanprasong Soi in Lam Luk Ka district after receiving a report of a body discovered beneath a collapsed shack. The deceased was identified as 42 year old Somphong Kaewkunok, a construction worker.

The location was a dark area with no electricity, surrounded by over 100 rai of vegetation. Somphong’s body was found face down, partially submerged in water under a small, broken-down shelter. He was wearing only blue shorts and no shirt.

Preliminary forensic examination revealed a wound on his left ear, consistent with being struck by a hard object, as well as blood in his mouth and clenched hands and feet. No other external injuries were visible, and investigators estimate he had been dead for four to five hours before being found.

Peerapong Changrom, a 45 year old construction worker who knew the deceased, told police that Somphong had a history of epilepsy and that he had just been released from prison two months ago after serving time on drug charges.

Peerapong added that Somphong stayed alone at the site and often used a damaged shack on-site to rest or bathe. When Peerapong returned from work the previous day at around 11am, he noticed Somphong’s leg sticking out from under the shelter and alerted a friend, who contacted the police later that evening.

Khaosod reported that officers from Khu Khot Police Station documented the scene and plan to conduct further interviews with Somphong’s acquaintances. The body was sent to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for a full autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

