Songkhla puppy killer hunted with 20k reward on offer

Police and animal welfare groups in Songkhla are investigating after three puppies were found brutally killed in a plantation, prompting outrage and a reward offer.

A disturbing case of animal cruelty has shaken communities in Songkhla after three puppies were found gruesomely killed in a rubber plantation near the Prue To-Thung Ngai road in Thung Yai, Hat Yai district.

Animal lovers and local groups have responded with outrage, offering a 20,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprit, who is believed to be a local.

Police Lieutenant Wisanu Sangman of Kor Hong Police Station, veterinary practitioner Saliarat Kongsalee, and The Hope Songkhla chairperson Somkid Buhngachart inspected the scene yesterday, September 19. Their investigation suggested the suspect used a very sharp knife with expertise, raising fears that the act was deliberate and calculated.

According to residents, seven puppies had originally been living with their mother in the area. Two disappeared earlier, and a week later, the remaining puppies were found dead with their stomachs cut open. When officials arrived, the bodies had already vanished, leaving behind only fur and bloodstains, further fuelling suspicion that a local was responsible.

Somkid confirmed that his organisation had offered the cash reward to encourage people to come forward.

“Signs in Thai and Burmese have been posted around the area urging residents to report information. This crime violates the Prevention of Cruelty and Animal Welfare Act, which carries up to two years in prison, a fine of 40,000 baht, or both.”

Veterinarian Saliarat urged the community to remain vigilant, warning that the isolated and poorly lit location could embolden the perpetrator to commit further violence.

“Once you decide to care for them, it is your duty to look after them. If you cannot, arrange sterilisation and vaccinations. Do not abandon them.”

Free rabies vaccinations are available at local district offices, municipalities and subdistrict administrative organisations. Officials also reminded residents that abandoning pets is a criminal offence under the Animal Cruelty Act, reported KhaoSod.

The killings have left locals horrified and determined to seek justice. Police continue their investigation, with hopes that community cooperation and the reward will help identify and arrest the person behind this shocking act of cruelty.