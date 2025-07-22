Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang

Two badly injured dogs, chained and left suffering in Lampang, have been rescued after heart-wrenching images of their wounds went viral — and a monk from Chiang Mai is leading the justice charge.

The Ark Foundation, a Chiang Mai-based animal welfare group, partnered with a team of volunteers under Phra Khru Aod from Wat Chedi Luang and Lampang’s animal rescue services to save the dogs from further misery.

The shocking case unfolded yesterday, July 21, when residents posted photos of the two native Thai dogs, Loma and Kaew, with gruesome neck wounds and bodies crawling with ticks.

“The pictures were so distressing that we had to act fast,” said The Ark Foundation Chairperson Bandit Muen Ruea Kham.

Kaew, the more severely injured of the two, had been tightly chained by her owner after reportedly showing signs of aggression and biting a neighbour.

The owner, who works night shifts and also cares for a sick elderly mother, admitted he couldn’t properly monitor the dogs and hadn’t realised how badly Kaew’s condition had deteriorated.

When he finally noticed the deep lacerations and swelling on Kaew’s neck, he contacted local animal rescue services. After an initial check, the team reached out to The Ark Foundation and Phra Khru Aod’s group for emergency intervention.

Both dogs received immediate first aid, including wound cleaning and treatment for tick infestation. They were then transferred to The Ark Foundation’s shelter in Doi Saket, Chiang Mai, for rehabilitation.

Once healthy, they’ll be returned to Lampang’s local authorities to determine their long-term care, reported KhaoSod.

The rescue effort also sparked a new initiative. Phra Khru Aod is now working with the foundation to launch a dedicated animal rescue team aimed at providing long-term treatment and safer environments for stray and mistreated animals.

“Our goal is to create a network that ensures no animal suffers in silence,” said Phra Khru Aod.

The incident has reignited concerns about pet neglect in rural areas and the urgent need for better education and support for pet owners. While Kaew and Loma are finally safe, rescuers warn there are many more suffering in the shadows, waiting for help.