Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang

Viral photos spark outrage as animal welfare team vows justice and long-term care for abused pets

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
65 1 minute read
Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Two badly injured dogs, chained and left suffering in Lampang, have been rescued after heart-wrenching images of their wounds went viral — and a monk from Chiang Mai is leading the justice charge.

The Ark Foundation, a Chiang Mai-based animal welfare group, partnered with a team of volunteers under Phra Khru Aod from Wat Chedi Luang and Lampang’s animal rescue services to save the dogs from further misery.

The shocking case unfolded yesterday, July 21, when residents posted photos of the two native Thai dogs, Loma and Kaew, with gruesome neck wounds and bodies crawling with ticks.

“The pictures were so distressing that we had to act fast,” said The Ark Foundation Chairperson Bandit Muen Ruea Kham.

Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang | News by Thaiger

Kaew, the more severely injured of the two, had been tightly chained by her owner after reportedly showing signs of aggression and biting a neighbour.

The owner, who works night shifts and also cares for a sick elderly mother, admitted he couldn’t properly monitor the dogs and hadn’t realised how badly Kaew’s condition had deteriorated.

Related Articles

When he finally noticed the deep lacerations and swelling on Kaew’s neck, he contacted local animal rescue services. After an initial check, the team reached out to The Ark Foundation and Phra Khru Aod’s group for emergency intervention.

Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang | News by Thaiger

Both dogs received immediate first aid, including wound cleaning and treatment for tick infestation. They were then transferred to The Ark Foundation’s shelter in Doi Saket, Chiang Mai, for rehabilitation.

Once healthy, they’ll be returned to Lampang’s local authorities to determine their long-term care, reported KhaoSod.

The rescue effort also sparked a new initiative. Phra Khru Aod is now working with the foundation to launch a dedicated animal rescue team aimed at providing long-term treatment and safer environments for stray and mistreated animals.

“Our goal is to create a network that ensures no animal suffers in silence,” said Phra Khru Aod.

The incident has reignited concerns about pet neglect in rural areas and the urgent need for better education and support for pet owners. While Kaew and Loma are finally safe, rescuers warn there are many more suffering in the shadows, waiting for help.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback Thailand News

Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback

4 minutes ago
Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run Phuket News

Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run

12 minutes ago
Cha-am forest park lands national camping award Thailand News

Cha-am forest park lands national camping award

20 minutes ago
Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns Pattaya News

Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns

27 minutes ago
Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang Thailand News

Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang

35 minutes ago
RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape Phuket News

RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape

42 minutes ago
Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture Thailand News

Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture

47 minutes ago
Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings Thailand News

Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings

57 minutes ago
Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist Thailand News

Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist

1 hour ago
From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report Bangkok News

From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report

1 hour ago
Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos Phuket News

Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos

1 hour ago
Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver Road deaths

Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver

1 hour ago
Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service

2 hours ago
Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus Tourism News

Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus

2 hours ago
Thai villages win big for green tourism push Thailand News

Thai villages win big for green tourism push

2 hours ago
Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use Bangkok News

Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use

2 hours ago
Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes Thailand News

Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes

2 hours ago
Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history Thailand News

Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history

2 hours ago
Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims Crime News

Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims

3 hours ago
Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather Phuket News

Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather

3 hours ago
Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured Road deaths

Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured

3 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic

3 hours ago
Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand Thailand News

Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand

3 hours ago
Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise Phuket News

Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise

3 hours ago
Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud Crime News

Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud

3 hours ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x