Paetongtarn visits Sa Kaeo for border security and crime talks

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Photo courtesy of Thai News Agency via LINE Today

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled to visit Sa Kaeo province today to provide support to frontline personnel amid increased border security measures and rising concerns over cross-border crime.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced yesterday, June 25, that the visit will start at 10am and will be attended by key Cabinet members, including Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Doctor Prommin Lertsuridej, along with senior officials from the Interior, Commerce, and Digital Economy ministries.

The 38 year old Pheu Thai leader will begin her day at Aranyaprathet School, where she will lead a meeting focusing on recent restrictions at the Thai-Cambodian border. This briefing, conducted by First Army Region officials and other agencies, will address issues related to trade, agriculture, and transnational crimes, such as call centre scams.

Following this, she will assess operations at the Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint across from Cambodia’s Poipet, where she will engage with residents, business operators, and duty officers.

Photo courtesy of Channel News Asia

In the afternoon, Paetongtarn will visit troops at Ban Dong Ngu, meet with Border Patrol Police officers and students at a local school, and connect with volunteer defence officers at the Aranyaprathet District Office.

Jirayu highlighted that the PM will address concerns from border officials and residents, particularly regarding public safety, economic challenges, and the morale of law enforcement personnel.

“The government is dedicated to ensuring national security and enhancing border stability.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Maratee Nalita Andamo reassured that humanitarian exemptions remain despite stricter border controls. Over 7,000 Cambodians have returned home through these exemptions, with medical cases being prioritised, reported Bangkok Post.

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration Centre, clarified that Thailand’s crackdown on cross-border cybercrime and trafficking targets criminal networks, not ordinary citizens. He called for cooperation from Cambodia.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
