Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 4, 2025, 5:57 PM
Rangers remove a snare from a baby elephant’s leg | Photo via DNP News

A buffalo attacked one wild baby elephant, and a snare trapped another in Sa Kaeo province yesterday, December 3. Officials rescued both and returned them safely to the forest.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation reported that two baby elephants had strayed from their herd and ended up in separate zones near the forest in Khao Chakan district. The Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, under the Conservation Area Office 2 (Sriracha), led both rescue missions on the same day.

At 8.40am the day prior, December 2, the Wild Elephant Watch Team 13 spotted a herd of around 25 wild elephants moving from the forest into farmland in Moo 17, Ban Non Somporn, Phra Phloeng subdistrict, Khao Chakan. The area is about 1.5 to 2 kilometres away from the wildlife sanctuary boundary.

As the herd scattered, one young elephant ran into a paddy field where a villager kept a large albino buffalo. The buffalo charged and attacked the elephant, injuring its neck and rear. The elephant was still able to move despite its injuries.

Officials warned locals to stay indoors and secured the area. The buffalo’s owner, along with wildlife officers and local volunteers, helped separate the buffalo from the elephant.

Baby elephant inside a buffalo enclosure in Sa Kaeo
Baby elephant inside a buffalo enclosure | Photo via DNP News

At 10.30am, nearly two hours later, the elephant escaped from the buffalo’s enclosure and rejoined its herd. Rangers then guided the herd through the elephant barrier near Ban Na Isan, returning them safely to the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary.

Later that day, at about 4.30pm, Wild Elephant Watch Team 3 received a report of another stray baby elephant. This elephant had entered a rubber plantation just 100 metres from the sanctuary boundary. A snare had trapped the elephant’s left hind leg.

Officials rushed to the scene, cut the snare from its leg, and returned the elephant to the wildlife sanctuary.

Ekachai Saendee, head of the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, said rangers are now closely monitoring the herd to prevent more elephants from leaving the forest. He explained that wild elephants often wander off and search for food and water during this time of year.

Authorities have increased patrols and set up elephant watch teams in nearby communities. They urged the public to notify officials immediately if they see wild elephants and to avoid approaching for everyone’s safety.

In related news, an ambulance collided with a wild elephant while rushing injured patients to the hospital in a forested area of Chachoengsao.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.