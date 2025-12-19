Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo

Officers from the Burapa Task Force were deployed to feed and care for animals left behind in Sa Kaeo province today, December 19, following evacuations caused by ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The unit’s operations were reportedly carried out by the Ta Phraya Special Task Force in Ta Phraya district. Their mission focused on providing humanitarian support by supplying food and checking the well-being of animals that had been left behind when residents were temporarily evacuated from high-risk areas.

The effort aligns with the military’s civil assistance policies, aimed at reducing hardship and providing reassurance to communities affected by security concerns. Thairath reported that many residents had to leave their homes, livestock, and pets behind during the evacuation, triggering coordinated efforts to ensure animals were not neglected during their owners’ absence.

Soldiers visited various villages across the district, inspecting conditions and delivering food and water to a range of animals, including cattle, buffalo, pigs, dogs, and other domestic animals. The task force said its officers would continue to monitor and care for these animals for as long as needed.

The Burapa Task Force reiterated their commitment to both the welfare of the local population and their animals, and will maintain a security presence in the area until the situation stabilises, and evacuees can return home safely.

Similarly, a few days ago, two border patrol police officers were seen on CCTV feeding dogs that had been left at a home in Sa Kaeo during a recent evacuation. One of the officers was seen speaking directly to the camera, saying, “I’m giving food to the dogs, okay?” before performing a salute and leaving on a motorcycle. The dog owner added that she didn’t expect anyone to do such a thing, as her house is in a remote area.