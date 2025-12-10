Cambodian rockets fall near Surin hospital, forcing evacuation

Cambodian troops allegedly targeted Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin this morning, December 10, firing BM-21 rockets into the surrounding area and forcing medical staff and patients to evacuate for safety.

According to an update from the 2nd Army Area, a total of six BM-21 rockets were launched into Thai territory at around 8.40am. Several rockets landed near the hospital and nearby locations.

No injuries were reported among medical professionals or patients, but those in critical condition were immediately moved to emergency shelters.

This is not the first time the hospital has come under fire. During previous clashes, parts of the medical facility were heavily damaged, causing losses of more than 385 million baht, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The former Public Health Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, said the hospital needed more than a year to recover from earlier damage.

Clashes resumed at the beginning of this month after a brief period of calm, putting the hospital and nearby residential communities at renewed risk.

The 2nd Army Area later reported that a total of 50 BM-21 rockets were fired into residential zones across four border provinces: Buriram, Si Saket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani. Surin was hit the hardest with 20 rockets. Officers are still inspecting the affected areas, and no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed so far.

Authorities said 696 temporary shelters have been set up to support 171,681 evacuees. These include 29,865 people from Ubon Ratchathani, 72,907 from Si Saket, 62,846 from Surin, and 6,063 from Buriram.

A further 75 shelters have been arranged for vulnerable groups, accommodating 4,350 people in total. This includes 170 evacuees from Ubon Ratchathani, 177 from Si Saket, 3,594 from Surin, and 509 from Buriram.

To maintain morale, the 2nd Army Area has organised music performances, outdoor film screenings and community activities at evacuation centres.

Meanwhile, shopping malls, hotels and tall buildings across Thailand lit up their façades with Thai flag colours last night to show support for frontline soldiers, officials, and residents affected by the ongoing border conflict.