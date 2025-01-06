Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

Published: 14:13, 06 January 2025

Picture courtesy of Amonrat Naaudom Facebook

A dramatic incident unfolded when a child was carried under an elephant’s belly, only to be kicked and nearly trampled. This event, captured by a security camera, sparked significant concern online, with many warning of the inherent dangers involved.

The video footage was shared on social media by a user named Amonrat Naaudom. The incident occurred yesterday, January 5, in front of Aummobile, a mobile phone shop located in Ban Na Khan Hak, Phra Phloeng subdistrict, Khao Chakan district, Sa Kaeo province.

In the video, an elephant handler is seen carrying a child under the elephant’s belly. As they attempt this, the elephant appears startled and moves away quickly, causing the handler to fall onto the road.

The situation was perilous as the handler and child narrowly avoided being trampled by the elephant. The security camera at the shop captured the incident with clarity, showing the full extent of the risky endeavour.

Following the video’s release, it quickly went viral on social media, generating a large number of shares and comments. Many viewers expressed their alarm and urged others not to attempt such dangerous actions.

A Facebook user named โบว์ วังน้ำเย็น shared the clip to a local group called Wang Namyen Traders, using it as a cautionary tale, reported KhaoSod.

In her post, the Facebook user highlighted the dangers of being around elephants.

“Please take this as a warning. This is not about disrespecting beliefs but rather highlighting the dangers they might pose. We’re not here to judge right or wrong but to show this as a lesson for everyone.

“Watch this life-threatening moment. The child was almost inside when the elephant appeared startled. Look at the clip; they were kicked and nearly trampled. Both the handler and the child were in grave danger. It was a split-second life-threatening situation, extremely dangerous and terrifying.”

Thailand News
