Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears

A tearful pet owner in Sisaket is urgently seeking a loving new home for her two Siberian Huskies as fears of renewed conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border grow.

Today, October 17, a reporter visited Ban Non Sawang, a village in Kantharalak district, just 7 kilometres from the tense border zone, where 39 year old Pairin Yodkhammee made a heartbreaking decision. Fearing she may need to evacuate again, Pairin is putting her beloved dogs up for adoption.

The two Huskies, Nong Huggy, a three year old female, and her one year old son Nong Kopter, are described as smart, playful, friendly, and in good health. Both are fully vaccinated and have been raised with care since they were puppies.

“There haven’t been clashes yet, but everyone here is living in fear. If there’s another conflict, I’ll have to run to the shelter again. I keep thinking: ‘Who will feed them if I’m gone? Who will take care of them?’”

Pairin’s fears aren’t unfounded. She recalled the July 2015 border skirmish that forced her to evacuate for nearly a month, leaving her dogs behind.

“I couldn’t take them with me. Officials helped feed them, but it broke my heart. I could only visit them once a day.”

With the situation along the border remaining uncertain, Pairin is making the painful choice to find a new, safer home for her pets.

“I love them like my own children. But if someone kind and caring can provide them with safety and love, I’m willing to let them go. Just don’t hurt them, that’s all I ask.”

She also revealed that her income has dropped significantly due to the instability in the region, making it even more difficult to care for the dogs, reported Channel 7 News.

Those interested in adopting Huggy and Kopter are encouraged to get in touch directly by calling 084-801-9482.

“They’re full of energy and love to play. I just want them to be safe and happy.”