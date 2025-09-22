Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student
Suspect tracked down to condominium in Bangkok, time behind bars all but a formality
An art teacher from Sa Kaeo was arrested in Bangkok after he was on the run for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10 year old female student.
Police, including officers from the Sa Kaeo Provincial Police Station and the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Children and Women Welfare Sub-Division, eventually captured the 49 year old teacher at a condominium in the Bang Chak area of Bangkok Noi District, where he was hiding.
The arrest took place on September 20 after police received a report that a teacher had sexually assaulted a primary school student in the Kok Sung area of Sa Kaeo. Following an investigation and the collection of evidence, a warrant (No. 281/2568) was issued by the Sa Kaeo Provincial Court on September 16.
The investigation revealed that the teacher had allegedly lured and sexually assaulted the 10 year old female student multiple times.
The assault was reportedly so violent that the child has been recovering in the hospital for over a month. During the arrest, the suspect admitted to the charges but claimed the child had provoked him. Police claimed that his statements contradicted the evidence and the victim’s testimony.
Police Lieutenant General Yingyot Thepjumnong, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, stated that the teacher’s actions were a “heinous crime” and that someone in a position of authority, like a teacher, should not be a danger to society.
He added that the authorities will not allow the suspect to escape justice and will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.
According to KhaoSod, the teacher has been charged with sexual assault of a child under 13, indecency against a child under 15, abduction of a child under 13 for immoral purposes, and taking a child under 15 for immoral purposes.
Similarly, a British paedophile, Richard Burrows, was convicted in the UK earlier this year, on March 17, after evading capture for nearly three decades by living in Thailand under a stolen identity.
Burrows was found guilty of 54 offences against young boys at Chester Crown Court. The charges included indecent assault and the creation and possession of indecent images of children.
