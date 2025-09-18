Thai police fire rubber bullets at Cambodian border clash (video)

Clashes erupt as security forces confront cross-border crowd

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025
Screenshots from Royal Thai Army Facebook videos

Thai riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse Cambodian civilians who clashed with security forces during a border confrontation in Sa Kaeo.

The confrontation took place yesterday afternoon, September 17, in Khok Sung district, near Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, where the border is marked between posts No.42 and No.43. Thai police had earlier reinforced the area with concertina wire after concerns about incursions.

Tensions flared after the wire was reportedly cut and partially removed by Cambodian civilians on Tuesday, September 16. The breach prompted a formal protest from Thai officials and heightened security along the border.

Police Major General Thaworn Dulayawit, Sa Kaeo’s provincial police commander, ordered the mobilisation of riot control units alongside Khok Sung police to maintain order and arrest anyone attempting to cross illegally.

By late afternoon, around 200 Cambodians had gathered on the border. Thai police said the crowd grew aggressive, with people hurling sticks, stones and using slingshots against security personnel. Riot police responded with rubber bullets and tear gas, dispersing the group.

Cambodian officials reported at least 23 of their nationals were injured. Thai police confirmed some officers were also hurt, although the number was not disclosed.

Sa Kaeo governor Prinya Phothisat had earlier lodged an official complaint with Banteay Meanchey governor Oum Reatrey at the Poipet checkpoint, condemning what he called a breach of sovereignty.

Later in the evening, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) posted an update on its RTA Trend page:

“Rubber bullets and tear gas deployed at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo. Cambodian civilians assaulted Thai officers and mobilised crowds. Cambodia has violated agreements and demonstrated hostility.”

The Thai Foreign Ministry also issued a strong statement, stressing that all measures were carried out strictly within Thai territory. It said officials had “exercised the utmost restraint” but were forced to act after continued provocations.

The statement added that attempts to remove security barricades were “unlawful acts constituting numerous offences under Thai law” and accused the Cambodian side of incitement. It urged Phnom Penh to “cease all provocations” and commit to peaceful dialogue, according to Bangkok Post and the foreign ministry.

A General Border Committee meeting scheduled for October 10 is expected to revisit these long-standing tensions, with officials saying the incident will dominate discussions.

