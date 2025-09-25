Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10

Thailand will begin enforcing legal action against illegal border crossers in a province bordering Cambodia, following heightened security concerns.

From October 10, officials in Sa Kaeo province will ramp up surveillance and enforce legal measures against people entering the country illegally. The move comes amid ongoing tensions over disputed territory along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Phothisat made the announcement during a border inspection alongside Major General Benjaphon Dechartiwong Na Ayutthaya, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, King’s Guard and head of the Burapha Task Force.

While visiting Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district, the pair reviewed military readiness and the progress of a key road construction project. The Armed Forces Development Command is supplying up to 900 tonnes of laterite to improve access between border communities.

Maj. Gen. Benjaphon stated that, although tensions are unpredictable, Thai forces are fully prepared both legally and operationally.

“If violence occurs, we’re ready to respond. But we urge the media to report responsibly, as opposing forces are closely watching.”

Governor Parinya emphasised that the province will strictly follow formal repatriation procedures, avoiding the use of force, which could harm Thailand’s international standing.

“This issue has been escalated to the government level. We will handle it legally and with full transparency.”

A critical General Border Committee Meeting between Thai and Cambodian officials is scheduled for October 10, and both nations are expected to clarify their positions. The outcome may shape future cooperation along the border.

Ahead of the talks, Thailand has already taken action.

On September 20, the Sa Kaeo provincial government issued a formal directive ordering Cambodian nationals to vacate disputed areas claimed by Thailand. The move followed a meeting between Governor Parinya and Oum Reatrey, governor of Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province, amid ongoing efforts to ease border tensions.

Thai officials accused their Cambodian counterparts of trying to delay progress through stalling tactics. In response, they demanded a detailed evacuation plan from Cambodian officials, insisting no casinos or illegal structures exist on the Thai side, reported Bangkok Post.

Governor Parinya reiterated that the decision to open or close border checkpoints ultimately rests with the prime ministers of both countries.