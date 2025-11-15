143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid

Thai officials rescued 143 macaques during two anti-smuggling operations near the Sa Kaeo border, targeting a cross-border wildlife trafficking ring.

The first raid occurred around 3pm yesterday, November 14, in Ban Khao Chong Khaep, Khlong Hat district, where a joint task force uncovered 62 long-tailed macaques packed inside plastic crates hidden in a sugarcane field. No suspects were apprehended at the site.

Police Major General Anek Tausupap, head of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED), led the operation with Colonel Phuminarin Suksap, Police Colonel Vinyu Jamsai, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Pakornkiat Pongthanninakorn. The task force included officers from the 1302nd Ranger Company and wildlife protection units.

“During a routine patrol, officers noticed several suspicious plastic crates in the field. Inside, they discovered blue nylon mesh bags containing dozens of macaques.”

Further search revealed three more crates about 20 metres from the first batch. In total, 62 long-tailed macaques were rescued, 44 males and 18 females, all classified as protected wildlife under Thai law.

The animals were transported to the 1302nd Ranger Company headquarters along with the confiscated crates and gear. The macaques were later transferred to Wildlife Rescue Centre 2 (Krabok Khu) for care and rehabilitation.

Officials have filed charges under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019 for illegal possession and trade of protected animals. They suspect the macaques were being smuggled into neighbouring countries for use in illegal wildlife trade, research, or exotic pet markets.

Later the same day, in a separate raid in Lock 9, Khlong Nam Sai, Aranyaprathet district, officials seized 81 more macaques and arrested suspects involved in the operation. A vehicle believed to be used for transportation was also confiscated, reported KhaoSod.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network and identify additional perpetrators. Officials say the crackdown highlights the increasing threat of cross-border wildlife trafficking and the urgent need for regional cooperation.

“This is not just about protecting animals; it’s about dismantling criminal networks that profit from exploiting Thailand’s natural heritage.”