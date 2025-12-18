Kazakh fraud suspect on Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket

Police arrested a Kazakh national wanted under an Interpol Red Notice after he fled a fraud case in his home country and went into hiding in Phuket.

Officers from the Phuket Provincial Immigration Office were alerted to the presence of the wanted man, identified as Adilet, and launched an investigation to track down his whereabouts.

On Monday, December 15, officers located him at an accommodation in Mueang district, Phuket, where he was taken into custody. Adilet was listed on Interpol’s Red Notice for his alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud operation in Kazakhstan.

Following his arrest, immigration officials revoked his permission to stay in Thailand. Officers said they would coordinate with the Kazakhstani Embassy to arrange his deportation so that he can face further legal proceedings in his home country.

The arrest drew mixed reactions online. While many netizens praised Thai authorities for the successful operation, others questioned how a suspect wanted by Interpol was able to enter and remain in Thailand in the first place.

Some online users pointed out that an Interpol Red Notice is an international alert and argued that Thai immigration officials should already have access to databases containing information on wanted criminals.

They questioned why such foreigners were not stopped at the border. Others commented that several foreign fugitives had previously managed to hide in Thailand for many years before being arrested.

The case is the latest in a series of recent arrests involving suspects wanted under Interpol Red Notices. On December 16, Thai police arrested a Chinese national at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The man was reportedly wanted for operating an investment scam worth billions of baht in China.

In November, police arrested a Swedish man at a hotel in Pattaya after he fled his home country to escape arrest for a serious arson case. During the same month, a Singaporean national was arrested at his Thai wife’s home in the Isaan for running a scam operation linked to Cambodia.

In June, police arrested a Finnish man, who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for murder and drug-related offences, at a condominium in Hua Hin.