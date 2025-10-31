Locals ready tractors to reclaim disputed Thai-Cambodian land

Villagers demand swift action as officials maintain border stance

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 31, 2025, 3:23 PM
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

A group of villagers and activists in Sa Kaeo province gathered near the Thai-Cambodian border to reclaim farmland they say has been occupied for decades.

At the heart of the protest is the Nong Chan border area, where residents say Cambodian nationals have occupied Thai farmland for over 40 years. Today, October 31, more than 200 locals, led by activist Veera Somkwamkid, gathered with one excavator and four tractors ready to reclaim what they insist is Thai soil.

The protest site, located near the Ban Nong Chan checkpoint (J.T.S.40) on Sri Pen Road in Khok Sung district, was heavily monitored by security forces. Two companies of crowd-control police, army personnel, and about 200 territorial defence volunteers were deployed along the road, forming multiple security lines in anticipation of the group’s planned move.

Veera, addressing the crowd, made clear that his group would proceed into the disputed zone at 1pm if officials continued to stall.

“We’ve waited long enough for the authorities to take action, but nothing has been done to expel the Cambodians. We will act ourselves if necessary.”

He confirmed the group was prepared to cross into the area, with more supporters en route. The planned operation comes after repeated calls by villagers for government intervention went unanswered.

Among those ready to act was a local tractor owner whose farmland lies within the contested zone. He said he had received no payment for his involvement but joined out of personal conviction.

“I came to help reclaim my land and our Thai territory. Whatever happens, I am ready to face the consequences, even if martial law is invoked.”

The escalating standoff has heightened tensions in the area, with Thai authorities treading carefully to avoid sparking a diplomatic incident. Officers on the ground have stressed their presence is to ensure order and prevent clashes, though no official statement has been released on whether the group will be allowed to proceed, reported The Nation.

The Nong Chan border area, opposite Cambodia’s Ban Jok Jei, has long been the subject of ownership disputes, with villagers claiming documented rights to land they have been unable to access for decades.

As tensions simmer, all eyes remain on whether the standoff will turn into a symbolic protest or something more confrontational.

