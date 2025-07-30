CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting

City cameras track offenders dumping rubbish in newly cleared forest zone

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
72 1 minute read
CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Caught on camera — and forced to clean up their mess. That’s the fate that met four litterbugs after Pattaya’s expanding CCTV network spotted them dumping garbage in a forest zone just hours after it had been cleaned.

On Sunday, July 27, Pattaya City workers completed a public cleaning and trimming of a green zone. But the next day, officials were stunned to find the freshly cleared area already strewn with rubbish.

Fortunately, the city’s growing network of surveillance cameras had been watching — and recording.

“The cameras are up now, and it’s no longer easy to dump and disappear,” said one city official. “This group threw their garbage just hours after the cleanup ended. But we had it all on video.”

Footage clearly showed the culprits and the time of the offence. Authorities swiftly issued four fines of 2,000 baht each, totalling 8,000 baht, and ordered the offenders to remove the dumped waste.

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | News by Thaiger

The city’s tech-savvy enforcement drew cheers online, with locals praising the move as long overdue.

Related Articles

“Excellent work! Proud of our officers,” wrote one commenter. “Even on long weekends, they don’t take a break.”

Others called for leniency in some cases, suggesting warnings for first-time offenders. “Can we give a flick on the wrist instead of a full penalty in some cases?” one user joked.

Still, most agreed that the crackdown sends the right message: illegal dumping will no longer be tolerated in the seaside city — especially with CCTV watching.

Pattaya officials say the network of surveillance cameras, originally installed to boost public safety and deter crime, is now proving just as valuable for civic enforcement, reported Pattaya Mail.

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of เทศกิจพัทยา

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | News by Thaiger

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | News by Thaiger

By combining footage with swift follow-up action, the city hopes to discourage careless behaviour and promote a cleaner, greener Pattaya.

“With eyes now watching even the forested areas, we’re not turning a blind eye anymore,” the official said.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort to improve urban cleanliness, particularly in areas previously neglected or misused. Officials have promised continued monitoring and public reporting to ensure accountability.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism

39 seconds ago
CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting

11 minutes ago
US tariffs on Thailand to change on August 1 or August 2 | Thaiger Business News

US tariffs on Thailand to change on August 1 or August 2

20 minutes ago
Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects

32 minutes ago
100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes

38 minutes ago
Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas

41 minutes ago
Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike

45 minutes ago
Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

2 hours ago
Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence

2 hours ago
Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages

2 hours ago
3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin

3 hours ago
Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | Thaiger Phuket News

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets

3 hours ago
Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard

3 hours ago
Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal

3 hours ago
Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises

3 hours ago
Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket

3 hours ago
Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth

4 hours ago
Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht

4 hours ago
&#8216;Flying Giant&#8217; A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines | Thaiger Business News

‘Flying Giant’ A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines

4 hours ago
Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence

4 hours ago
Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident

4 hours ago
Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove

4 hours ago
Environment NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x