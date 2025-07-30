CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting

Caught on camera — and forced to clean up their mess. That’s the fate that met four litterbugs after Pattaya’s expanding CCTV network spotted them dumping garbage in a forest zone just hours after it had been cleaned.

On Sunday, July 27, Pattaya City workers completed a public cleaning and trimming of a green zone. But the next day, officials were stunned to find the freshly cleared area already strewn with rubbish.

Fortunately, the city’s growing network of surveillance cameras had been watching — and recording.

“The cameras are up now, and it’s no longer easy to dump and disappear,” said one city official. “This group threw their garbage just hours after the cleanup ended. But we had it all on video.”

Footage clearly showed the culprits and the time of the offence. Authorities swiftly issued four fines of 2,000 baht each, totalling 8,000 baht, and ordered the offenders to remove the dumped waste.

The city’s tech-savvy enforcement drew cheers online, with locals praising the move as long overdue.

“Excellent work! Proud of our officers,” wrote one commenter. “Even on long weekends, they don’t take a break.”

Others called for leniency in some cases, suggesting warnings for first-time offenders. “Can we give a flick on the wrist instead of a full penalty in some cases?” one user joked.

Still, most agreed that the crackdown sends the right message: illegal dumping will no longer be tolerated in the seaside city — especially with CCTV watching.

Pattaya officials say the network of surveillance cameras, originally installed to boost public safety and deter crime, is now proving just as valuable for civic enforcement, reported Pattaya Mail.

By combining footage with swift follow-up action, the city hopes to discourage careless behaviour and promote a cleaner, greener Pattaya.

“With eyes now watching even the forested areas, we’re not turning a blind eye anymore,” the official said.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort to improve urban cleanliness, particularly in areas previously neglected or misused. Officials have promised continued monitoring and public reporting to ensure accountability.