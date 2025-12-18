Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick

Police arrested a Thai man after he beat his wife to death with a broomstick inside their rented room in Phuket yesterday, December 17.

Officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station were alerted to the case after medical staff at Mission Hospital Phuket reported that a 51 year old Thai woman, Kai, was admitted with severe injuries believed to be caused by domestic violence.

According to medical personnel, Kai’s condition was critical upon arrival. Despite receiving urgent treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), she later died from her injuries. Following her death, police rushed to her accommodation in Soi Kingkaew 9, located in the Ratsada sub-district, to investigate the incident.

At Room No. 1, officers found Kai’s husband, 54 year old Nuek, who appeared to be intoxicated at the time. During questioning, Nuek confessed to violently assaulting his wife with a broomstick on the night of Tuesday, December 16.

Nuek told police that he and his wife had been drinking alcohol together before an argument broke out. He admitted that he lost control during the dispute and attacked her repeatedly with the broomstick. After the assault, he said he went to sleep without seeking medical help for his wife.

The following morning, December 17, Nuek noticed that Kai was unconscious and had visible bruises across her body. He then contacted the emergency medical hotline to request an ambulance to take her to hospital. Nuek reportedly left the accommodation to go to work as usual and later returned.

During a search of the bedroom, police discovered a broken broomstick believed to be used in the assault. The item was seized as evidence. Officers also collected additional forensic and physical evidence from the room to support the investigation.

Neighbours told police that the couple often drank alcohol together and regularly argued when intoxicated. They said physical assaults between the pair had occurred many times in the past, and Kai often run to nearby homes seeking help.

Police charged Nuek under Section 290 of the Criminal Law for physically assaulting another person resulting in death. The offence carries a prison sentence of between three and 15 years.