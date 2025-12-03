Udon Thani residents alarmed by suspected dog poisonings

Residents in Udon Thani found five dead dogs in a forested area of Mueang district. Locals from Ban Pak Dong reported the incident yesterday, December 2.

Sumanat Saengpanya, a livestock official in Udon Thani, joined district officials and village leaders to inspect the area. The site sits at the junction of three nearby villages.

There, the group found two dead dogs stuffed into fertiliser bags. Officers believe someone poisoned the animals. One of the dogs had an owner, but no one came forward to claim the other.

Poj Buasopha, a 42 year old resident of the community, confirmed that Sing Nua, his two year old dog, was among the deceased. He explained that his dog was a beloved companion at his coffee shop.

Sing Nua initially went missing on November 13, and it was not until November 24 that Poj found his dog among other deceased dogs in the forest.

Poj expressed that he was worried about the repeated dog deaths in the village. He has since reported the incident to the local police substation, stating that the dogs were not strays but owned by other residents, urging officials to find those responsible to prevent further harm.

Meanwhile, a homeowner living near the site told officials that one of the dogs, which was later seen in a fertiliser sack, had died in front of her house for unknown reasons. She asked her son to put the dog in a sack and dispose of it.

As for the other dead dogs, she said she didn’t know how they died. She added that the area has many stray dogs, which could have died for various reasons. Once dead, people tend to throw the bodies into the nearby overgrown forest.

Khaosod reported that the Udon Thani Provincial Livestock Office received complaints about the dog deaths. They are now working with local leaders to prevent more cases.

Plans to increase patrols in the area and collect information that could help identify the culprit are in place.

Moreover, Sumanat emphasised that the Animal Cruelty Prevention and Welfare Act of 2014 bans animal cruelty and abandonment. Punishments include up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.