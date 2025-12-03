Udon Thani residents alarmed by suspected dog poisonings

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 3, 2025, 11:52 AM
50 1 minute read
Udon Thani residents alarmed by suspected dog poisonings | Thaiger
An officer inspects the forest area where locals found the dead dogs | Photo courtesy of Khaosod

Residents in Udon Thani found five dead dogs in a forested area of Mueang district. Locals from Ban Pak Dong reported the incident yesterday, December 2.

Sumanat Saengpanya, a livestock official in Udon Thani, joined district officials and village leaders to inspect the area. The site sits at the junction of three nearby villages.

There, the group found two dead dogs stuffed into fertiliser bags. Officers believe someone poisoned the animals. One of the dogs had an owner, but no one came forward to claim the other.

Poj Buasopha, a 42 year old resident of the community, confirmed that Sing Nua, his two year old dog, was among the deceased. He explained that his dog was a beloved companion at his coffee shop.

Sing Nua initially went missing on November 13, and it was not until November 24 that Poj found his dog among other deceased dogs in the forest.

Poj expressed that he was worried about the repeated dog deaths in the village. He has since reported the incident to the local police substation, stating that the dogs were not strays but owned by other residents, urging officials to find those responsible to prevent further harm.

Meanwhile, a homeowner living near the site told officials that one of the dogs, which was later seen in a fertiliser sack, had died in front of her house for unknown reasons. She asked her son to put the dog in a sack and dispose of it.

Related Articles

As for the other dead dogs, she said she didn’t know how they died. She added that the area has many stray dogs, which could have died for various reasons. Once dead, people tend to throw the bodies into the nearby overgrown forest.

Livestock officer inspects forest site where dead dogs were found in Udon Thani
Livestock officers in Udon Thani inspect the site | Photo courtesy of Khaosod

Khaosod reported that the Udon Thani Provincial Livestock Office received complaints about the dog deaths. They are now working with local leaders to prevent more cases.

Plans to increase patrols in the area and collect information that could help identify the culprit are in place.

Moreover, Sumanat emphasised that the Animal Cruelty Prevention and Welfare Act of 2014 bans animal cruelty and abandonment. Punishments include up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Latest Thailand News
Udon Thani residents alarmed by suspected dog poisonings | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani residents alarmed by suspected dog poisonings

10 seconds ago
Thai police arrest six foreigners over major fraud and trafficking | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest six foreigners over major fraud and trafficking

32 minutes ago
Phuket villa scam leaves Thais and foreigners with over 100 million baht loss | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket villa scam leaves Thais and foreigners with over 100 million baht loss

41 minutes ago
Rare pink dragon millipede amazes tourists in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rare pink dragon millipede amazes tourists in Uthai Thani

1 hour ago
Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal

1 hour ago
Thailand begins 180-day trial lifting afternoon alcohol sales ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand begins 180-day trial lifting afternoon alcohol sales ban

2 hours ago
Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash | Thaiger Crime News

Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

18 hours ago
Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar

18 hours ago
Asiatique faces backlash over loud screams from new SkyFlyers ride | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique faces backlash over loud screams from new SkyFlyers ride

19 hours ago
Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled | Thaiger Pattaya News

Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled

19 hours ago
Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know | Thaiger Automotive

Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know

20 hours ago
American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed | Thaiger Pattaya News

American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed

20 hours ago
Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026

20 hours ago
7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods | Thaiger Thailand News

7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods

20 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans

21 hours ago
Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business

21 hours ago
Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs | Thaiger Thailand News

Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs

22 hours ago
Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook | Thaiger Property

Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook

22 hours ago
Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality

22 hours ago
Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid | Thaiger News

Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid

22 hours ago
Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani

23 hours ago
Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years

1 day ago
Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute

1 day ago
Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather

1 day ago
Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 3, 2025, 11:52 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.