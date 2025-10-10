Mariah Carey dazzles Bangkok with ‘Mimi’ world tour arrival

American diva Mariah Carey has arrived in Bangkok ahead of a major concert, thrilling fans at the airport as she kicked off the latest leg of her world tour, Mariah Carey Live in Bangkok 2025 – The Celebration of Mimi World Tour concert tomorrow, October 11.

Touching down at Don Mueang Airport, the chart-topping diva was greeted by a warm welcome from event organisers, including Thanaburi Group’s Papon Viriyapant and Max Image’s Wiwan Grannsut. Fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the legendary singer, known for timeless hits such as Hero, We Belong Together, and All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Looking radiant in her signature glitzy style, Carey smiled and waved to the crowd, expressing her love for Thailand before heading off to rest and explore the capital. This marks her first performance in Thailand in nearly a decade.

The concert will take place at Impact Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani, and celebrates the 20th anniversary of her best-selling album The Emancipation of Mimi, which has sold over 15 million copies worldwide.

“We’re taking The Celebration of Mimi on a global tour! I’m so excited to meet everyone during this special anniversary of the Mimi album. See you all soon.”

Organised under Thanaburi Group’s “Culture-level Marketing” concept, the event aims to strengthen Thailand’s Soft Power credentials by connecting global audiences through art and music. The concert is backed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and private sector partners.

Fans can expect a custom production tailored for Thai audiences, with world-class lighting, sound, and a setlist spanning three decades. The show will feature iconic hits from The Emancipation of Mimi and debut live performances of new tracks from her album Here For It All, including Play This Song, Type Dangerous, and Sugar Sweet, reported KhaoSod.

Carey has personally curated every detail, from the setlist to her stage outfits: expect her signature sparkle, with diamond-studded gowns and daring mini dresses. While her concerts don’t rely on flashy pyrotechnics, her powerhouse vocals and emotional delivery have long cemented her status as a global icon.

With several ticket zones already sold out, the event is expected to attract fans from across Asia. Tickets start from 7,500 baht and are available at Thai Ticket Major or by calling 02-405-8818.