Thailand opens doors to inclusive tourism with Taiwan visit

Thailand welcomed a group of Taiwanese travellers with mobility disabilities for a five-day pilot tour, aiming to promote the country as an inclusive destination.

The initiative is part of a pilot programme led by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in partnership with the Association of Thai Travel Agents. The group, hailing from FLOW, Inc., a Taiwanese social enterprise that supports employment for people with disabilities, arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport for a five-day exploratory tour.

Phattaranong Na Chiangmai, TAT’s deputy governor for Asia and South Pacific markets, said the itinerary includes iconic sites in Bangkok and Ayutthaya such as Wat Arun, Asiatique the Riverfront, and a Chao Phraya River night cruise. In Ayutthaya, the group will visit Wat Mahathat, Sriayutthaya Lion Park, and join a team-building treasure hunt at Wat Phra Si Sanphet, before enjoying some shopping.

“This visit demonstrates our commitment to inclusive tourism. Taiwan is one of our top six markets, and we’re working to make Thailand more welcoming for everyone.”

From January 1 to November 12 this year, Thailand welcomed over 850,000 Taiwanese visitors, many of whom are repeat travellers. On average, they stay 6.24 days and spend nearly 37,000 baht per trip.

With strong air connectivity between the two countries, 2.3 million seats will be available in 2025 across eight major airlines, linking Taiwan to six Thai airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang, Phuket, and Hat Yai.

TAT is targeting at least 1 million Taiwanese arrivals this year, and this initiative is expected to help expand Thailand’s appeal as a barrier-free holiday destination, reported KhaoSod English.

The trip also doubles as FLOW Inc.’s annual company incentive. CEO Sabrina Chen, who personally joined the tour, leads Taiwan’s first Building Information Modelling (BIM) social enterprise. The company reinvests its revenue to create job opportunities for people with disabilities and is now one of the top three integrated BIM providers in Taiwan, with offices in both Taiwan and Japan.

Phattaranong emphasised the importance of such collaborations:

“By creating an accessible travel experience, we are not only opening doors to tourists with special needs but also strengthening our ties with key markets like Taiwan.”