Royal tribute: Loy Krathong to proceed with subdued tone

Officials encourage toned-down festivities to honour national grief

Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Photo courtesy of Phuket.Net

The Ministry of Culture has confirmed that Thailand’s traditional Loy Krathong Festival will go ahead as planned, albeit with a more subdued tone to honour the recent passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaiset stated that the festival, traditionally marked by colourful celebrations and river lanterns, will continue under the revised theme, Thai Loy Krathong: A Tribute to the Mother of the Land. The updated theme replaces the original focus on safety and eco-friendliness, and aims to highlight the Queen Mother’s lifelong contributions to Thai society, particularly her efforts to revive the eight traditional styles of Thai attire.

“The celebrations will still include krathong floating and traditional performances. However, organisers are encouraged to tone down sound and lighting, and ensure all events are respectful in nature.”

She said that classical Thai dance, folk music, and other cultural performances will still be allowed as part of preserving Thailand’s heritage, provided they are carried out appropriately.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn echoed the sentiment, confirming that not only Loy Krathong but also Thailand’s major celebrations, including new year and Songkran, will proceed as scheduled. He dismissed rumours of cancellations as “ill-intentioned attempts to provoke public concern.”

Speaking from Government House in Bangkok, Atthakorn emphasised that all events would continue in line with national mourning guidelines, but said there would be no outright bans.

“I don’t act based on public pressure. I do what is right and respectful.”

While some adjustments may be made for state-sponsored events, Atthakorn confirmed that private organisers would retain discretion, as long as festivities are respectful and align with the national mood, according to Channel 7 News and The Nation.

Photo of Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn courtesy of The Nation

He added that fireworks displays would still be permitted, though likely scaled back in terms of intensity and duration.

“If organisers want to replace them with tribute fireworks for the Queen Mother, they’re welcome to do so.”

Atthakorn also stressed the importance of keeping Thailand’s vibrant culture alive for tourists.

“We must strike a balance. Visitors come for our spirit, culture and hospitality — not silence.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
