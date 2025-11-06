Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe

PM joins riverside ritual, prays for prosperity and unity

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 9:29 AM
107 1 minute read
Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Sorayuth Suthassanachinda Facebook

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife, Thananon Niramit, joined a traditional Loy Krathong event near Government House, where he made wishes, floated a krathong and shared a cheeky moment.

They were joined by Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Saram, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isaraphakdi, interior ministry official Santi Piyatat and Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

The group floated their krathongs at the same spot once favoured by former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha — a place where Prayut was famously snapped chatting with reporters nearly every year.

Before placing his krathong in the water, Anutin encouraged his fellow ministers to join in, joking:

“Let’s throw the bitterness into the Mekong River.”

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | News by Thaiger

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

When reporters asked what he was wishing for this year, the 57 year old PM replied that he doesn’t wait for Loy Krathong to pray.

“I pray every day. I pray that the country prospers, is peaceful, and united. I want people to live well, have money to spend every day, have savings, and be happy.”

Asked whether his Loy Krathong floating was meant to mirror Prayut’s tradition, Anutin smiled and said this year’s celebration was in line with the royal ceremony and focused on preserving Thai customs at an appropriate level.

When asked what message he wanted to promote by floating his krathong at Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem, the prime minister chuckled and said, “I want everyone to be happy.”

Anutin also questioned why the canal area felt so quiet and lacking in shops. Reporters suggested the area could benefit from Phase 2 of the Khon La Khrueng Plus stimulus scheme, which allows for small markets and stalls to operate. Anutin said the idea was “interesting” and promised to raise it with the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General, according to Sorayuth Suthassanachinda’s Facebook page.

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Naewna

Meanwhile, online sleuths spotted something unusual in Anutin’s outfit, or rather, something possibly undone. Zooming in on images of the PM, netizens teased him about whether his trousers fly was open, Naewna reported.

Anutin later responded with humour on Facebook, posting: “There’s definitely no coming out to wander,” drawing laughter from amused followers.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan

9 seconds ago
Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe

27 minutes ago
Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears

3 hours ago
Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers | Thaiger Aviation News

Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers

16 hours ago
DHL powers up Thailand&#8217;s first solar-run logistics hub | Thaiger Business News

DHL powers up Thailand’s first solar-run logistics hub

17 hours ago
Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons

17 hours ago
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

18 hours ago
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

18 hours ago
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger Phuket News

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

19 hours ago
A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) | Thaiger Visa Information

A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED)

19 hours ago
Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani

19 hours ago
Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute

20 hours ago
Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan

20 hours ago
Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment

20 hours ago
Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes | Thaiger Phuket News

Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes

21 hours ago
Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs

22 hours ago
Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood | Thaiger Economy News

Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood

22 hours ago
Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031

23 hours ago
Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood

24 hours ago
British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant | Thaiger South Thailand News

British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant

24 hours ago
Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting

1 day ago
Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach

1 day ago
Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south

1 day ago
Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout

1 day ago
Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 9:29 AM
107 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.