Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife, Thananon Niramit, joined a traditional Loy Krathong event near Government House, where he made wishes, floated a krathong and shared a cheeky moment.

They were joined by Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Saram, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isaraphakdi, interior ministry official Santi Piyatat and Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

The group floated their krathongs at the same spot once favoured by former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha — a place where Prayut was famously snapped chatting with reporters nearly every year.

Before placing his krathong in the water, Anutin encouraged his fellow ministers to join in, joking:

“Let’s throw the bitterness into the Mekong River.”

When reporters asked what he was wishing for this year, the 57 year old PM replied that he doesn’t wait for Loy Krathong to pray.

“I pray every day. I pray that the country prospers, is peaceful, and united. I want people to live well, have money to spend every day, have savings, and be happy.”

Asked whether his Loy Krathong floating was meant to mirror Prayut’s tradition, Anutin smiled and said this year’s celebration was in line with the royal ceremony and focused on preserving Thai customs at an appropriate level.

When asked what message he wanted to promote by floating his krathong at Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem, the prime minister chuckled and said, “I want everyone to be happy.”

Anutin also questioned why the canal area felt so quiet and lacking in shops. Reporters suggested the area could benefit from Phase 2 of the Khon La Khrueng Plus stimulus scheme, which allows for small markets and stalls to operate. Anutin said the idea was “interesting” and promised to raise it with the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General, according to Sorayuth Suthassanachinda’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, online sleuths spotted something unusual in Anutin’s outfit, or rather, something possibly undone. Zooming in on images of the PM, netizens teased him about whether his trousers fly was open, Naewna reported.

Anutin later responded with humour on Facebook, posting: “There’s definitely no coming out to wander,” drawing laughter from amused followers.