Thai tourism shines in London with wellness-themed showcase

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) led 50 Thai businesses to the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025 in London, aiming to court high-spending long-haul travellers with a strong focus on health and wellness tourism.

Held from November 4 to November 6 (today) at ExCeL London, WTM is one of the world’s premier travel trade shows. Thailand’s pavilion this year was themed Senses of Siam: A Journey to Total Well-being, promoting the country’s holistic approach to wellness tourism.

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn said the campaign aligns with the government’s Big Impact, Act Fast policy, targeting high-value markets such as Europe.

“WTM provides a crucial platform for Thai tourism operators to meet global buyers and showcase premium tourism products and services.

“This will open new economic opportunities and strengthen Thailand’s image as a global destination for quality travel.”

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool announced the launch of a new international campaign, Amazing Thailand: Unforgettable Experience – Healing is the New Luxury, redefining luxury as inner peace rather than material excess. TAT anticipates over 1,500 business meetings during the event, potentially generating over 1.33 billion baht in revenue.

Europe remains a key growth region. In 2025, Thailand expects 8.4 million European arrivals, up 15% year-on-year, contributing around 510 billion baht in revenue. From October to December alone, 2.75 million Europeans are projected to visit, generating 165 billion baht.

Flight bookings are also up 8%, buoyed by the success of TAT’s Airline Focus strategy. New routes from Norse Atlantic Airways, Arkia Israeli Airlines, Air France, Virgin Atlantic, and Etihad Airways are increasing connectivity to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai.

TAT is working with airlines to boost services to regional airports such as Krabi, Chiang Mai and U-Tapao, diversifying arrivals beyond the traditional Phuket hub. Krabi Airport, currently operating at just 60% capacity, is a major focus.

Four long-haul markets are expected to surpass one million visitors each in 2025: the US, UK, Germany and France. British arrivals alone are forecast to top 1.13 million, up 17% from 2024, with average spending of 62,138 baht per trip, according to The Nation.

TAT is targeting high-value traveller segments such as wellness enthusiasts, responsible tourists and luxury holidaymakers. A Health & Wellness Trade Meet is planned for this year, with premium holistic experiences to be promoted from 2026. Destinations like Pattaya, Hua Hin and Krabi will be positioned as key wellness hubs.