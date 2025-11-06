Thai tourism shines in London with wellness-themed showcase

Event highlights Thailand's focus on holistic health and lifestyle

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 3:13 PM
83 2 minutes read
Thai tourism shines in London with wellness-themed showcase | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of TAT News

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) led 50 Thai businesses to the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025 in London, aiming to court high-spending long-haul travellers with a strong focus on health and wellness tourism.

Held from November 4 to November 6 (today) at ExCeL London, WTM is one of the world’s premier travel trade shows. Thailand’s pavilion this year was themed Senses of Siam: A Journey to Total Well-being, promoting the country’s holistic approach to wellness tourism.

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn said the campaign aligns with the government’s Big Impact, Act Fast policy, targeting high-value markets such as Europe.

“WTM provides a crucial platform for Thai tourism operators to meet global buyers and showcase premium tourism products and services.

“This will open new economic opportunities and strengthen Thailand’s image as a global destination for quality travel.”

Thai tourism shines in London with wellness-themed showcase | News by Thaiger

Thai tourism shines in London with wellness-themed showcase | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool announced the launch of a new international campaign, Amazing Thailand: Unforgettable Experience – Healing is the New Luxury, redefining luxury as inner peace rather than material excess. TAT anticipates over 1,500 business meetings during the event, potentially generating over 1.33 billion baht in revenue.

Europe remains a key growth region. In 2025, Thailand expects 8.4 million European arrivals, up 15% year-on-year, contributing around 510 billion baht in revenue. From October to December alone, 2.75 million Europeans are projected to visit, generating 165 billion baht.

Flight bookings are also up 8%, buoyed by the success of TAT’s Airline Focus strategy. New routes from Norse Atlantic Airways, Arkia Israeli Airlines, Air France, Virgin Atlantic, and Etihad Airways are increasing connectivity to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai.

Thai tourism shines in London with wellness-themed showcase | News by Thaiger

TAT is working with airlines to boost services to regional airports such as Krabi, Chiang Mai and U-Tapao, diversifying arrivals beyond the traditional Phuket hub. Krabi Airport, currently operating at just 60% capacity, is a major focus.

Four long-haul markets are expected to surpass one million visitors each in 2025: the US, UK, Germany and France. British arrivals alone are forecast to top 1.13 million, up 17% from 2024, with average spending of 62,138 baht per trip, according to The Nation.

Thai tourism shines in London with wellness-themed showcase | News by Thaiger

TAT is targeting high-value traveller segments such as wellness enthusiasts, responsible tourists and luxury holidaymakers. A Health & Wellness Trade Meet is planned for this year, with premium holistic experiences to be promoted from 2026. Destinations like Pattaya, Hua Hin and Krabi will be positioned as key wellness hubs.

Latest Thailand News
Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt

8 seconds ago
Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand | Thaiger Education

Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand

43 minutes ago
Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute

44 minutes ago
Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe

1 hour ago
BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon

2 hours ago
People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims

2 hours ago
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

2 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

3 hours ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

4 hours ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

4 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

4 hours ago
Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

5 hours ago
Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

5 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight

5 hours ago
Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck

5 hours ago
Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair

5 hours ago
Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel

5 hours ago
Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife

6 hours ago
Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat

6 hours ago
Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan

6 hours ago
Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears

9 hours ago
Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers | Thaiger Aviation News

Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers

22 hours ago
DHL powers up Thailand&#8217;s first solar-run logistics hub | Thaiger Business News

DHL powers up Thailand’s first solar-run logistics hub

23 hours ago
Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons

23 hours ago
Thailand NewsTourism NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 3:13 PM
83 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.