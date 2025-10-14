Thailand targets 12 million tourists this high season

Four major events penciled by TAT to woo visitors

Ryan Turner
October 14, 2025
77 1 minute read
Fireworks at Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 | Photo via Thailand Update/Facebook

Thailand aims to attract 12 million international visitors during the upcoming four-month high season, leveraging four major events: the Amazing Marathon, Maha Loy Krathong 2025, Vijit Chao Phraya Light Festival, and the Amazing Thailand Countdown.

Nat Kruthasoot, deputy governor for tourism products and business at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that the agency is organising significant events for the high season to appeal to both short and long-haul tourists.

Following the successful Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, the TAT is launching the 30 million baht Maha Loy Krathong 2025 in November, aspiring for global recognition. The festivities will be held in Sukhothai and Ayutthaya and are anticipated to generate 800 million baht in revenue from at least 450,000 visitors.

Image from the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 | Photo via TAT News

The Amazing Thailand Marathon 2025 is expected to spearhead sports tourism. Scheduled for late November, the event features Olympic runner Eliud Kipchoge as ambassador for the second consecutive year. It is projected to attract at least 36,000 participants, both local and international, generating 894 million baht in revenue.

Despite economic constraints on tourism spending, Nat said the TAT aims to expand every event to a larger scale.

Another highlight this year is Vijit Chao Phraya, a light festival along Bangkok’s river, from November 1 to December 15, with a 50 million baht budget. Extended to 45 days from last year’s 30. The event is expected to draw at least 1.5 million visitors, generating 500 million baht in revenue.

For the New Year countdown, Nat noted that the agency is concentrating on regional celebrations, as Bangkok already hosts numerous events by strong private networks. Chiang Mai and Phayao will host TAT’s countdown events, with a 25 million baht budget, expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors.

While Thailand’s natural attractions remain a strong draw, Nat stated that the agency is now focused on developing unique events and celebrations to stimulate new demand. The tourism strategy emphasises high-value experiences rather than relying on mass tourism or heavy discounting.

Nat Kruthasoot, deputy governor for tourism products and business at the Tourism Authority of Thailand | Photo via TAT and Bangkok Post

