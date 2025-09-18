Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok

Event aims to showcase iconic dishes and boost global profile

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Thai Tourism News Facebook

Thailand has launched a national curry rice championship to crown the country’s top chefs and promote Khao Gaeng as a global symbol of Thai culinary culture.

The event, organised with the Thai Restaurant Association and other partners, aims to showcase Khao Gaeng as an iconic dish that reflects Thailand’s culinary heritage while boosting its profile on the global stage.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the campaign was part of broader efforts to elevate Thai curry rice internationally.

“Just as Nasi Lemak represents Malaysia, and Laksa or Hainanese chicken rice represent Singapore, Khao Gaeng is a quintessential part of Thai food culture.”

Known for its accessibility and affordability, Khao Gaeng is a staple in Thai eateries worldwide and is increasingly recognised for its diversity of flavours. Several Khao Gaeng restaurants in Thailand are even listed in the Michelin Guide, underlining its international appeal.

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, President of the Thai Restaurant Association, said the dish is loved by both locals and tourists.

“This competition will help put Thai curry rice on the global stage and promote it as an iconic Thai dish, while also instilling pride in Thai food culture.”

The championship will run from October 17 to 19 at the Phenix Building in Pratunam, featuring around 30 restaurants ranging from street vendors to fine dining establishments.

Five signature dishes will be highlighted: Khai Phalo (braised eggs), Gaeng Kha Kai (chicken coconut curry), Gaeng Khiao Wan Kai (green chicken curry), Panang Neua (beef Panang curry), and Pad Nam Prik Pla Too (stir-fried mackerel with chilli paste), according to The Nation.

To boost visibility, organisers are encouraging participants to use hashtags such as #ThaiCurryGlobal, #KhaoGaeng, and #KhaoGaengThaiCurryRiceChampionship2025 on social media.

Corporate partners are also lending support. Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Managing Director of Grab Thailand, said:

“As a leading food delivery platform, we are excited to promote Thai food, especially Khao Gaeng, which is considered a soft power, to the global market.”

LINE MAN Wongnai will provide free access to LINE Pay QR Boxes and training for participants, while Robinhood will showcase pairing and plating techniques to enhance presentation.

Photo courtesy of Thai Restaurant Association Facebook

Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok

