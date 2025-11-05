Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs

Ministry urges public to ignore fraudulent messages and apps

Published: November 5, 2025, 11:55 AM
Thailand’s environment ministry has warned of scammers posing as officials, tricking pension recipients and heirs into downloading a fake app to steal data.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) has issued an urgent warning after reports surfaced of fraudsters pretending to be officials from its Office of the Permanent Secretary. The con artists are targeting victims by falsely claiming they are entitled to inheritance pensions and asking them to update their information via a fraudulent mobile application.

The scam, which began circulating yesterday, November 4, involves the impersonators contacting victims under the guise of the ministry’s Human Resources Division. Victims are instructed to download the bogus app and follow specific steps, which likely include sharing personal and financial information.

“These individuals are not connected with the ministry in any way. We do not reach out to pensioners, their heirs, or recipients through unofficial channels or mobile apps.”

The MNRE is urging pension recipients and anyone entitled to related funds to exercise caution and avoid engaging with anyone offering pension-related services outside of official platforms, according to KhaoSod.

To protect themselves, the public is advised to verify any contact claiming to be from the ministry and to avoid downloading apps or clicking on links provided by unsolicited messages.

For legitimate inquiries or communications, the general public should use the following official channels:

This latest scam highlights the growing trend of cybercriminals exploiting digital platforms to prey on vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly and those unfamiliar with government processes.

The MNRE is coordinating with law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies to investigate the fraudulent activity and trace its origin. Officials urge anyone who has received suspicious messages or downloaded the fake app to report the incident immediately.

In similar news, a French national has reportedly lost 18 million baht after a scammer used forged documents to fraudulently take control of his Bangkok-based law firm’s bank account.

