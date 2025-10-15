BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push

Thai-born singer to spotlight culture, heritage and local travel

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
85 1 minute read
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thairath News show Facebook

Global K-pop star Lisa from BLACKPINK has been appointed as Thailand’s new tourism ambassador to promote the country’s culture and charm to international travellers.

Announced today, October 15, the campaign is a bold move to promote Thailand’s culture, charm, and hospitality through the international stardom of Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, a Thai native turned global K-pop icon. With over 100 million followers on Instagram and fans around the world, Lisa is expected to help attract between 5 to 10 million additional tourists by next year.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool hailed the appointment as a major milestone in Thai tourism promotion.

“Working with Lisa is an important step in showcasing the beauty, diversity, and wonders of Thailand through a fresh and inspiring lens. Her global reach and achievements are a source of national pride. She represents Thailand’s heritage, identity, and warmth — the values we want to share with the world.”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Standard

Lisa’s new role will centre on sharing stories of Thai destinations, traditions, and cultural highlights as part of the Amazing Thailand campaign. She will be the face of a push to present Thailand as a high-quality, safe, and welcoming destination where tourists, domestic and international, can create meaningful and lasting memories.

The campaign also encourages Thais to explore their own country and act as proud hosts.

Related Articles

“TAT invites all Thai people to travel, support local tourism, and share their pride alongside Lisa.”

The collaboration with Lisa aims not only to drive up tourist numbers but to cement Thailand’s reputation as a top-tier leisure destination — rooted in authenticity, rich heritage, and world-renowned hospitality, according to The Nation and Thairath News Show Facebook.

Lisa’s appointment is already making waves internationally, drawing excitement from fans and tourism insiders alike. The campaign is expected to launch a new era of cultural soft power, leveraging Lisa’s influence to amplify Thailand’s image on the world stage.

Latest Thailand News
Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop

6 seconds ago
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push | Thaiger Tourism News

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push

19 minutes ago
Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani

40 minutes ago
Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond

40 minutes ago
Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days

2 hours ago
SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan

2 hours ago
Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht

2 hours ago
Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp

3 hours ago
Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown

3 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half Plus&#8217; kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors | Thaiger Economy News

‘Half-Half Plus’ kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors

3 hours ago
Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected

3 hours ago
Pregnant woman missing after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman missing after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river

4 hours ago
Lottery fever: Crowds flock to Ganesha shrine in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Crowds flock to Ganesha shrine in central Thailand

4 hours ago
Trump dangles trade deal to push Thai-Cambodian peace pact | Thaiger Politics News

Trump dangles trade deal to push Thai-Cambodian peace pact

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall alert issued for Thailand as storm chaos looms | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall alert issued for Thailand as storm chaos looms

4 hours ago
Thai taxi driver caught stealing 1,000 baht dropped in petrol station bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver caught stealing 1,000 baht dropped in petrol station bathroom

20 hours ago
Mentally ill woman breaks into official’s house and makes herself at home | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill woman breaks into official’s house and makes herself at home

21 hours ago
Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin

22 hours ago
Chinese tour guide under investigation for threatening tourists in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese tour guide under investigation for threatening tourists in Thailand

22 hours ago
Motorcycle dispute in Nonthaburi escalates to stabbing incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle dispute in Nonthaburi escalates to stabbing incident

22 hours ago
Taxi driver dies in fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taxi driver dies in fall from Nonthaburi condo

22 hours ago
Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
Thailand targets 12 million tourists this high season | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand targets 12 million tourists this high season

23 hours ago
Fire broke out at plastic factory in Chon Buri, no injuries reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire broke out at plastic factory in Chon Buri, no injuries reported

24 hours ago
French tourist&#8217;s complaint leads to arrest of 4 Israeli soldiers in Koh Pha Ngan drug party | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist’s complaint leads to arrest of 4 Israeli soldiers in Koh Pha Ngan drug party

24 hours ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
85 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.