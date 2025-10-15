BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push

Global K-pop star Lisa from BLACKPINK has been appointed as Thailand’s new tourism ambassador to promote the country’s culture and charm to international travellers.

Announced today, October 15, the campaign is a bold move to promote Thailand’s culture, charm, and hospitality through the international stardom of Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, a Thai native turned global K-pop icon. With over 100 million followers on Instagram and fans around the world, Lisa is expected to help attract between 5 to 10 million additional tourists by next year.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool hailed the appointment as a major milestone in Thai tourism promotion.

“Working with Lisa is an important step in showcasing the beauty, diversity, and wonders of Thailand through a fresh and inspiring lens. Her global reach and achievements are a source of national pride. She represents Thailand’s heritage, identity, and warmth — the values we want to share with the world.”

Lisa’s new role will centre on sharing stories of Thai destinations, traditions, and cultural highlights as part of the Amazing Thailand campaign. She will be the face of a push to present Thailand as a high-quality, safe, and welcoming destination where tourists, domestic and international, can create meaningful and lasting memories.

The campaign also encourages Thais to explore their own country and act as proud hosts.

“TAT invites all Thai people to travel, support local tourism, and share their pride alongside Lisa.”

The collaboration with Lisa aims not only to drive up tourist numbers but to cement Thailand’s reputation as a top-tier leisure destination — rooted in authenticity, rich heritage, and world-renowned hospitality, according to The Nation and Thairath News Show Facebook.

Lisa’s appointment is already making waves internationally, drawing excitement from fans and tourism insiders alike. The campaign is expected to launch a new era of cultural soft power, leveraging Lisa’s influence to amplify Thailand’s image on the world stage.