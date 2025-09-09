Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors

Industry pushes for swift action to boost arrivals and spending

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Photo courtesy of Financial Times

Tourism leaders are urging the new minister to launch urgent spending incentives for foreign visitors to boost travel and prepare for the upcoming low season.

Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, vice president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, is pushing the new tourism minister to act fast with competitive measures such as travel cash vouchers for international tourists. The proposal mirrors successful programmes in other Asian nations such as Taiwan.

“These coupons could be used at any store, helping spread income directly to local communities.”

Ratchaporn added that Thailand needs to stay ahead of regional rivals.

The call comes as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to propose an extension of the domestic co-payment tourism scheme, using remaining funds from its current phase, which ends on October 31. Over 15,000 travel privileges for second-tier cities are still available from the 500,000 launched in July.

Photo of Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun courtesy of The Nation

Thai Hotels Association (THA) President Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun threw his support behind the co-payment scheme, while also calling for immediate planning of economic stimulus measures for the 2025 low season.

Ratchaporn warned that despite an optimistic high season ahead, global economic uncertainty, particularly US tariffs, could negatively affect Thai tourism next year. He stressed the urgent need to attract both leisure travellers and the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) market, as well as restoring confidence in visitor safety.

Political developments could further compress the timeline. The Kla Tham party is expected to take over the tourism and sports ministry under the new Bhumjaithai-led coalition government, which will only have around four months in office before Parliament is dissolved for a general election.

“There’s no time for delay. Fast, decisive action is critical.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

He also called for the revival of the Half-Half travel scheme to stimulate domestic spending and suggested tighter regulation of the medical cannabis sector, including zoning dispensaries away from schools and vulnerable communities, reported Bangkok Post.

Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, said the new minister must work closely with the TAT and the private sector to gain a rapid understanding of the tourism landscape.

He emphasised that quick decisions on marketing, fraud prevention, and regional safety would be essential in the months ahead.

