Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive

More routes from Europe and Asia spark fierce competition for holidaymakers’ wallets

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of Vietnam Plus

International airlines are ramping up flights to Thailand to meet growing travel demand, following tourism initiatives led by Thai officials.

Thailand is poised to see a significant tourism surge as international airlines increase flight routes, frequencies, and seat capacity to the kingdom in the fourth quarter. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed that carriers from East Asia, South Asia, ASEAN, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East are responding to growing travel demand by launching more than 80 new routes to Thai cities.

The development comes as part of TAT’s Airline Focus strategy, designed to stimulate demand through strategic partnerships with global airline operators. The plan includes projects like the Thailand Summer Blast, which has helped facilitate an influx of charter flights, particularly from secondary Chinese cities.

Photo from Airline Focus Partnership Meeting on July 7, courtesy of TAT News

“The intensified cooperation with scheduled and charter carriers is producing measurable results,” said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

“We’re seeing not only a recovery but an expansion in seat capacity, exceeding pre-pandemic levels on several long-haul routes.”

During the tourism High Season, destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, and Rayong (U-Tapao) are set to benefit from new and resumed connections. East Asian airlines are leading the charge, with Thai Lion Air, Thai AirAsia X, and Thai Vietjet adding numerous services from China, Japan, and South Korea. Charter flights from cities like Xi’an, Chengdu, and Wuxi are expected to continue well into mid-2026.

European routes are also expanding, with Norse Atlantic opening services from London, Manchester, Stockholm, and Oslo, while Air France is adding a Paris-Phuket route. In the Americas, United Airlines will operate daily flights from Los Angeles to Bangkok via Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Middle Eastern carriers such as Etihad and Air Arabia are boosting links to Krabi and Chiang Mai.

Photo courtesy of ACI Asia-Pacific

India remains a strong South Asian market, with Akasa Air, Spice Jet, and Air India Express all adding Phuket and Bangkok routes. ASEAN carriers, including Scoot and Firefly, are reinforcing intra-regional connections, The Nation reports.

TAT expects this airline momentum to play a key role in reaching Thailand’s tourism revenue targets for this year. By improving accessibility and dispersing arrivals to secondary cities, authorities hope to maximise the economic impact of rising visitor numbers.

“With strategic route planning and ongoing airline collaboration, we are confident in our ability to strengthen Thailand’s position as a preferred global destination.”

