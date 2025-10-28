Thailand eyes 1.2 million US tourists with new flight boom

Luxury travel demand and new air routes fuel expected visitor surge

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
85 1 minute read
Thailand eyes 1.2 million US tourists with new flight boom | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thapanee Kiatphaibool Facebook

Thailand is preparing to welcome a surge in tourists from the US, as new flight routes and increased interest in luxury travel drive up arrival forecasts.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool announced that the country expects nearly 1.2 million visitors from the United States in 2026, an 8% jump from this year. The forecast follows the return of United Airlines to Bangkok after an 11-year break, giving tourism a much-needed lift.

“The US is a premium market. We’re seeing increased interest, especially after Thailand was featured in season three of The White Lotus.”

Last year, Thailand welcomed a record-breaking 1.03 million American tourists, generating 58.8 billion baht. That figure is projected to hit 1.1 million visitors this year, injecting over 62 billion baht into the Thai economy. According to the Tourism Ministry, American travellers typically stay for 12 days and spend an average of 4,726 baht per day.

Thailand eyes 1.2 million US tourists with new flight boom | News by Thaiger
Photo of Suvarnabhumi Airport courtesy of The Nation

Fueling this growth is United Airlines’ UA820 service, which links Bangkok to Los Angeles via Hong Kong using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The daily flights, which launched on October 26, mark the airline’s first Bangkok route since cancelling its Narita-Bangkok leg in 2014.

United Airlines Managing Director of Sales, Marcel Fuchs, expressed optimism about American demand for Asia-Pacific travel.

“We’re offering more routes to this region than any other US carrier,” he said, citing strong bookings for Bangkok during the upcoming holiday season.

Related Articles

Fuchs noted that about 70% of travellers on the Bangkok route originate in the US, with the rest boarding in Hong Kong. The route draws a mix of leisure, business, and family travellers, with high demand for premium and business-class seats on the 18 to 19-hour long-haul.

Thailand eyes 1.2 million US tourists with new flight boom | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of TAT News

Travellers from San Francisco can also connect to Bangkok via Hong Kong, where United operates two daily flights. Its LAX and SFO hubs offer over 75 nonstop destinations each, adding flexibility for US tourists, according to Bangkok Post.

Beyond United, other airlines are also eyeing the US-Thailand corridor. Alaska Airlines is considering direct routes, while EVA Air recently added Dallas to its schedule. Meanwhile, Norse Atlantic has launched five winter routes from the UK, Sweden and Norway to Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya fireworks to honour Queen Mother with tribute show | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fireworks to honour Queen Mother with tribute show

8 seconds ago
Thailand eyes 1.2 million US tourists with new flight boom | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand eyes 1.2 million US tourists with new flight boom

19 minutes ago
2 Chinese men arrested for supplying drug and e-cigarettes to Pattaya partygoers | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Chinese men arrested for supplying drug and e-cigarettes to Pattaya partygoers

1 hour ago
Thailand and Vietnam vow to boost ties and economic links | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Vietnam vow to boost ties and economic links

2 hours ago
2 university students seriously injured in accident on Chon Buri zebra crossing | Thaiger Thailand News

2 university students seriously injured in accident on Chon Buri zebra crossing

2 hours ago
Thailand News | Foreigner injured after attacking trans woman, Monk food fight, United flights return | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand News | Foreigner injured after attacking trans woman, Monk food fight, United flights return

2 hours ago
Man flees to rooftop as Sri Racha apartment goes up in flames | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man flees to rooftop as Sri Racha apartment goes up in flames

2 hours ago
Phuket mourns Queen Mother with island-wide tributes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket mourns Queen Mother with island-wide tributes

3 hours ago
Thai man with rape history arrested for slashing Burmese woman’s throat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with rape history arrested for slashing Burmese woman’s throat

3 hours ago
US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers | Thaiger Politics News

US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers

3 hours ago
Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare

3 hours ago
Phuket ramps up anti-drug drive with united front | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up anti-drug drive with united front

3 hours ago
Drug dealer shot dead after opening fire on police in Bangkok house | Thaiger Bangkok News

Drug dealer shot dead after opening fire on police in Bangkok house

3 hours ago
Cool mornings, rain and rough seas forecast across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool mornings, rain and rough seas forecast across Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai woman issues warning after being stalked while commuting from work | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman issues warning after being stalked while commuting from work

19 hours ago
Stuck accelerator causes car to crash into pedestrian at Sattahip market | Thaiger Thailand News

Stuck accelerator causes car to crash into pedestrian at Sattahip market

20 hours ago
Thai woman fatally run over by pickup truck in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally run over by pickup truck in Nakhon Pathom

20 hours ago
Foreign man injured after assaulting Thai transwoman in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man injured after assaulting Thai transwoman in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized

21 hours ago
Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market

21 hours ago
Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone

22 hours ago
China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs | Thaiger Thailand News

China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs

23 hours ago
Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period

23 hours ago
Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket

24 hours ago
Business NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
85 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.