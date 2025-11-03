Where to celebrate Loy Krathong in Thailand this year

Celebrate Loy Krathong 2025 across Thailand with delicious food and candlelit rivers

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: November 3, 2025, 2:10 PM
Where to celebrate Loy Krathong in Thailand this year | Thaiger
Fireworks light up the Chao Phraya while guests float their krathongs across the water. Image via Chatrium Riverside Bangkok

The Thaiger key takeaways

  • Loy Krathong will be celebrated nationwide with a softer, more respectful tone this year.
  • Hotels and venues across Thailand are hosting intimate dinners and cultural events by the water.
  • It’s a special time to reflect, celebrate, and take part in one of Thailand’s most cherished traditions.

Loy Krathong is almost here, and Thailand is preparing for one of its most beautiful nights. Across the coutry, rivers and lakes will soon glow with floating candles and flowers as people come together to give thanks and make wishes for the year ahead.

From riverside dinners in Bangkok to seaside gatherings in Krabi, here’s where to celebrate Loy Krathong in Thailand this year.

How will Thailand celebrate Loy Krathong in a year of mourning?

Loy Krathong is expected to take a quieter, more traditional tone this year as the country honours the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The festival, which falls on November 5, will still see krathongs drifting beneath the full moon. The government hasn’t ordered the suspesnion of public events, but organisers are urged to adapt programmes with discretion and sensitivity. This means that the focus will switch toward reflection and gratitude rather than grand festivities.

Top places to celebrate Loy Krathong in Thailand (2025)

Location (click to jump to section) Date Price Highlight
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok November 5, 6pm –to9pm 4,450 baht net per adult / 2,225 baht net per child Celebrate Loy Krathong with a Thai buffet, live performances, and krathong-making by the Chao Phraya River.
The Peninsula Bangkok November 5, 6pm Contact hotel for details Enjoy a riverside evening filled with Thai food, cultural performances, and an eco-friendly krathong float on the Chao Phraya.
GLOW Bangkok Riverside November 5, 6pm 899 baht per person A riverside buffet dinner with Thai classics, live dance shows, and your own krathong to float under the full moon.
Meliá Chiang Mai November 5 to 6, 6pm 699 baht net per person Celebrate Loy Krathong and Yi Peng under the stars with panoramic views, live music, and festive Thai games on the rooftop.
Banyan Tree Krabi November 5, 6.30pm 2,200 baht net per adult / 1,100 baht per child Mark the full moon night by the sea with a Thai buffet dinner, cultural shows, and a krathong-making session at Saffron.

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Loy Krathong at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
Chatrium Riverside Bangkok celebrates Loy Krathong with good food, Thai culture, and riverside magic. Image via Chatrium Riverside Bangkok

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 5, 6pm to 9pm

Location: River Barge Restaurant, G Floor, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Price: 4,450 baht net per adult / 2,225 baht net per child (6 to 11 years old)

Spend Loy Krathong by the river at Chatrium Hotel’s River Barge Restaurant for an evening full of food and culture. You can make your own karthong or join the contest before sitting down for traditional performances, from Khon and modern dance by Sao-Thong-Hin Primary School to a Thai puppet show by Joe Louis Theatre.

The buffet is just as exciting, with river prawns, freshly grilled seafood, and Thai favourites cooked right in front of you. You’ll find everything from spicy salads and curries to international dishes that go perfectly with the festive mood.

As the night goes on, fireworks light up the Chao Phraya while guests float their krathongs across the water. There’s also a special guest from Miss Universe Thailand joining the celebration.

The Peninsula Bangkok

The Peninsula Bangkok
The Peninsula Bangkok has prepared an evening inspired by Timeless traditions for Loy Krathong. Image via The Peninsula Bangkok

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 5, 6pm

Location: The Peninsula Bangkok

The Peninsula Bangkok is going full traditional for Loy Krathong, right by the Chao Phraya, so expect your evening to be filled with Tha food, traditional dances, and riverside charm. You can float your own eco-friendly krathong on the Chao Phraya River after enjoying classical Thai performances and a beautifully prepared dinner.

GLOW Bangkok Riverside

Fusion - GLOW Riverside
GLOW Riverside’s Loy Krathong buffet dinner turns the riverside into a feast of flavours. Image via GLOW Riverside Bangkok

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 5, 6pm

Location: GLOW Bangkok Riverside

Price: 899 baht per person

The river lights up once a year, and GLOW Riverside Bangkok knows exactly how to celebrate it. Their Loy Krathong buffet dinner turns the riverside into a feast of flavours, with Pad Thai, Tom Yum, Green Curry, and Mango Sticky Rice all ready to pile on your plate. Live Thai dance will accompany you while you eat. Plus, you’ll get your own krathong to float on the Chao Phraya.

Fusionlife members get extra treats like dining perks and spa discounts, but even without them, the evening feels special.

Meliá Chiang Mai

MAI The Sky Bar
MAI The Sky Bar is one of the best places to experience both Loy Krathong and Yi Peng Festival in Thailand. Image via MAI The Sky Bar

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 5 to Thursday, November 6, 6pm

Location: MAI The Sky Bar, 22nd Floor, Meliá Chiang Mai

Price: 699 baht net per person

Loy Krathong falls alongside Yi Peng, the Lanna festival where lanterns fill the night sky. To celebrate both, Meliá Chiang Mai is hosting a rooftop party at MAI The Sky Bar with panoramic views of the Ping River and the glowing full moon. The evening comes with live music, classic Thai games, and handcrafted drinks made for the occassion.

Your ticket includes a signature release drink, a taster, and a go at ‘Soy Dao.’ It’s a wishing star game that fits perfectly with the night’s spirit. Dress up in Thai vintage or carnival style to match the festivities, and soak up the view with a drink in hand.

Banyan Tree Krabi

Banyan Tree Krabi
Banyan Tree Krabi offers the perfect setting for Loy Krathong by the sea. Image via Banyan Tree Krabi

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 5, 6.30pm

Location: Saffron, Banyan Tree Krabi

Price: 2,200 baht net per adult / 1,100 baht net for children

If you want to celebrate Loy Krathong by the sea, Banyan Tree Krabi’s Saffron is the perfect place to do it. The award-winning Thai restaurant has prepared a Thai buffet dinner featuring a line-up of local favourites, paired with live music and traditional performances.

Before the sun sets, you can join a krathong-making session and craft your own banana leaf boats to float later in the night. With a welcome drink in hand and the ocean right in front of you, it’s an easy place to settle in and celebrate one of Thailand’s most beautiful nights of the year.

No matter where you end up, Loy Krathong is about sharing light and letting go of the past.

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia