Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit

Public urged to use discretion for events during solemn period

October 25, 2025
169 2 minutes read
Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thai officials have clarified that no ban has been imposed on private events, urging organisers to adjust activities respectfully during the mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The government has clarified that no official ban has been imposed on private entertainment events during the national mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, urging only that activities be adjusted to reflect the sombre atmosphere.

Traisulee Traisaranakul, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, addressed the public following confusion over reports claiming the Cabinet had resolved to suspend all entertainment activities for 30 days.

“That is untrue,” she said, confirming that the government had not passed any resolution prohibiting private events.

Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit | News by Thaiger
Photo of Traisulee Traisaranakul courtesy of ฐานเศรษฐกิจ

The confusion followed a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul today, October 25, where the Cabinet acknowledged the passing of Her Majesty and discussed appropriate mourning procedures for state agencies.

The Cabinet agreed that civil servants, state enterprise employees, and officials will observe a one-year mourning period. Government buildings, state agencies, state enterprises, and educational institutions are to lower national flags to half-mast for 30 days from today.

The prime minister requested cooperation from the public and private sectors in adjusting event formats to suit the mourning period.

“The government understands that many events were planned in advance, especially in tourism, entertainment, and services. We are simply asking for discretion, not cancellations,” Traisulee said.

She added that the government had no intention of interfering with economic activities or social freedoms. Instead, it encouraged all sectors to operate respectfully and in the spirit of unity and gratitude.

Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit | News by Thaiger
Photo of the late Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother courtesy of The Nation

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana also confirmed that while government agencies have implemented official mourning protocols, the private sector is only being asked to consider the tone and presentation of events, particularly those in nightlife, music, and entertainment, reported PPTVHD36 and The Nation.

Concerts, nightlife venues, and public events are encouraged to proceed with respect, solemnity, and a tone befitting the national mood. The government stressed that the aim is not to halt activity, but to show collective reverence for the late Queen Mother.

“The government invites all Thai citizens to join in mourning and to pray for Her Majesty’s peace and continued protection over the Kingdom. Let us express our grief with unity and heartfelt respect,” said Traisulee.

October 25, 2025
169 2 minutes read

