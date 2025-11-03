Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme

Ministry of Finance reports over 11 billion baht in total spending to date

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 3, 2025, 3:32 PM
105 1 minute read
Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme | Thaiger
Lotus's branch in Thailand | Photo via MrWinn/Shutterstock

Retail chains Lotus’s and Makro have joined the Khon La Khrueng Plus (Half-Half Plus) co-payment scheme alongside over 10,000 participating vendors across the country, according to an announcement posted on the official Lotus’s Facebook page today, November 3.

The co-payment scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Finance in 2020, is designed to stimulate domestic spending and support small vendors and low-income consumers.

Under the programme, the government subsidises 50% of purchases made at participating vendors, up to a daily limit, while the remaining cost is paid by the consumer. The Plus version expands access through more retail channels and adds broader vendor participation.

Under the current phase, launched on October 29, shoppers can use their government-issued co-payment benefits at eligible stores nationwide.

Following Lotus’s announcement, the scheme can now be used within the majority of malls and food court vendors inside Lotus’s and Makro branches throughout Thailand. The programme is valid from now through to December 31, 2025.

Lotus’s has launched a campaign called Khon La Khrueng Market at Lotus’s, inviting shoppers to purchase food, drinks, and general goods from participating stalls. A full list of participating Lotus’s and Makro locations can be found here.

Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme | News by Thaiger
Image via Khon La Khrueng Plus official website

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of 11pm on November 2, a total of 799,205 vendors nationwide had been approved to join the programme. The scheme has recorded 11.23 billion baht in total spending, with the government contributing 5.55 billion baht and consumers spending 5.68 billion baht out-of-pocket.

Related Articles

President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thanavath Phonvichai, projected the scheme could inject over 59 billion baht into the economy in total.

Similarly, the Thai government has approved additional financial support for state welfare cardholders, aimed at easing living costs and boosting year-end spending.

Launched previously on November 1, over 13.4 million cardholders will receive 1,700 baht in total over two months.

Funds will be transferred to recipients on the first day of each month. The allowance can be used at Ministry of Commerce-approved stores for essential items, including food, educational materials, and agricultural supplies.

Latest Thailand News
Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender

4 seconds ago
Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme

34 minutes ago
Austrian man joins monkhood in Kalasin to honour Queen Mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Austrian man joins monkhood in Kalasin to honour Queen Mother

58 minutes ago
Two drown at Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, despite red flag warnings | Thaiger Phuket News

Two drown at Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, despite red flag warnings

2 hours ago
Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online | Thaiger Thailand News

Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online

3 hours ago
Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes

5 hours ago
Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

5 hours ago
New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | Thaiger Thailand News

New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors

5 hours ago
Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall

6 hours ago
Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action

6 hours ago
Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult

6 hours ago
Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo

6 hours ago
People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election

6 hours ago
November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces

7 hours ago
Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost

23 hours ago
Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning

24 hours ago
Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home

1 day ago
Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

1 day ago
Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party

1 day ago
Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit

1 day ago
Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition

1 day ago
Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya

1 day ago
Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident

1 day ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 3, 2025, 3:32 PM
105 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.