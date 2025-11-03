Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme

Retail chains Lotus’s and Makro have joined the Khon La Khrueng Plus (Half-Half Plus) co-payment scheme alongside over 10,000 participating vendors across the country, according to an announcement posted on the official Lotus’s Facebook page today, November 3.

The co-payment scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Finance in 2020, is designed to stimulate domestic spending and support small vendors and low-income consumers.

Under the programme, the government subsidises 50% of purchases made at participating vendors, up to a daily limit, while the remaining cost is paid by the consumer. The Plus version expands access through more retail channels and adds broader vendor participation.

Under the current phase, launched on October 29, shoppers can use their government-issued co-payment benefits at eligible stores nationwide.

Following Lotus’s announcement, the scheme can now be used within the majority of malls and food court vendors inside Lotus’s and Makro branches throughout Thailand. The programme is valid from now through to December 31, 2025.

Lotus’s has launched a campaign called Khon La Khrueng Market at Lotus’s, inviting shoppers to purchase food, drinks, and general goods from participating stalls. A full list of participating Lotus’s and Makro locations can be found here.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of 11pm on November 2, a total of 799,205 vendors nationwide had been approved to join the programme. The scheme has recorded 11.23 billion baht in total spending, with the government contributing 5.55 billion baht and consumers spending 5.68 billion baht out-of-pocket.

President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thanavath Phonvichai, projected the scheme could inject over 59 billion baht into the economy in total.

Similarly, the Thai government has approved additional financial support for state welfare cardholders, aimed at easing living costs and boosting year-end spending.

Launched previously on November 1, over 13.4 million cardholders will receive 1,700 baht in total over two months.

Funds will be transferred to recipients on the first day of each month. The allowance can be used at Ministry of Commerce-approved stores for essential items, including food, educational materials, and agricultural supplies.