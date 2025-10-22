Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets

Crowds gather as rituals and ceremonies take over island roads

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
73 2 minutes read
Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Devotees from local shrines took part in vibrant street processions across Phuket as part of a major annual festival aimed at promoting spiritual cleansing.

Phuket erupted in colour, firecrackers and ritual yesterday, October 21, as the island launched the second day of its annual Vegetarian Festival with sacred street processions, despite rain.

Devotees from 39 Chinese shrines are participating in this year’s event, with parades now underway across the island. The festival officially began on Sunday evening, October 19, with the raising of the Go Teng poles to invite the Nine Emperor Gods.

Yesterday’s first street processions began at 7am in Chalong and 7.30am in Wichit, as devotees from Guan Yu Shrine and Jchoor Su Gong Naka Shrine led parades through their communities.

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of TAT Phuket Facebook

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | News by Thaiger

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | News by Thaiger

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

The processions included male and female spirit mediums who pierced their cheeks with swords, spikes and other implements in a dramatic display of devotion, believed to absorb the pain and misfortune of others.

Related Articles

Despite the downpour, large crowds of locals and tourists lined the roads, offering incense and prayers as palanquins carrying sacred images passed. Homes and shops along the routes set up altars to receive blessings.

The festival, which runs for nine days, is expected to cause traffic disruptions across Phuket Town and surrounding areas. Officials have urged motorists to avoid key routes during procession hours.

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | News by Thaiger

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket office, the festival is projected to generate over 22 billion baht for the local economy, The Phuket News reports.

The final night of celebrations will take place on October 29, marked by massive firework displays and farewell processions through the island’s main roads.

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | News by Thaiger

Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2025 – Remaining Events

Thursday, October 23

  • Street Processions (All at 7am unless noted):

    • Bang Koo Shrine – 6.30am

    • Sapam Shrine

    • Hai Yian Geng Shrine

    • Seng Leng Tong Shrine

    • Hean Lhee Thong Shrine

Friday, October 24

  • Street Processions:

    • Lim Hu Tai Shrine – 6.45am

    • Guan Yu (Baan Nabon) – 7am

    • Tai Houd Tong – 8.00am

    • Bu Seng Tong – 8.30am

    • Ngore Choon Gend Baanya – 7.30am

    • Sam Sian Tong – 7am

    • Thee Gong Tua – 7am

Saturday, October 25

  • Street Processions:

    • Baan Tha Rue – 6.09am

    • Bangjo – 6.09am

    • Jeng Ong – 6.30am

    • Tai Seng Oud Jor – 6.45am

    • Tae Gun Tai Tae – 7.15am

    • Hok Ong Tong – 7.45am

    • Seng Leng Tong – 3pm

    • Lee Sian Tong – 5pm

    • Sapam – 6.30pm

  • Fire-Walking:

    • Tai Houd Tong – 8pm

    • Bang Koo – 8.45pm

    • Sam Sian Tong – 8pm

Sunday, October 26

  • Street Processions:

    • Bang Niao – 6am

    • Sam Ong Hoo (Cherng Talay) – 7.30am

    • Seng Thum – 4.30pm

  • Fire-Walking: Multiple shrines from 7.45 to 9.30pm

Monday, October 27

  • Street Processions:

    • Jui Tui – 8am

    • Guan Tae Gun (Baan Pon) – 8am

    • Gim Su Ong Kang – 6.30am

    • Sam Sian Tong – 5pm

    • Lee Sian Tong – 5pm

  • Bridge Crossing:

    • Po Seng Ti Te Kata – 6pmphuket vegetarian festival processions light up the streets

  • Fire-Walking:

    • Seng Thum – 7pm

    • Bu Seng Tong – 9pm

Tuesday, October 28

  • Street Processions: Multiple shrines from 6.45am to 3.15pm

  • Fire-Walking & Bridge Crossing: 7.45pm onwards at various shrines

Wednesday, October 29

  • Final Street Processions: Start from 7am

  • Final Fire-Walking & Bridge Crossing: From 3pm to 9.30pm at multiple shrines

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | News by Thaiger

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

1 minute ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets

18 minutes ago
Deputy PM says no foreigners encroach Koh Pha Ngan forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy PM says no foreigners encroach Koh Pha Ngan forest

36 minutes ago
Russian car rental network dismantled in Koh Pha Ngan crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Russian car rental network dismantled in Koh Pha Ngan crackdown

1 hour ago
Skeletal Thai man rescued after alleged kratom addiction | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeletal Thai man rescued after alleged kratom addiction

2 hours ago
Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings | Thaiger Pattaya News

Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings

2 hours ago
Poolside tragedy: Worker electrocuted at Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Poolside tragedy: Worker electrocuted at Phuket hotel

2 hours ago
Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft

3 hours ago
Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand&#8217;s urban skies | Thaiger Transport News

Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand’s urban skies

3 hours ago
Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push

3 hours ago
Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction

3 hours ago
UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting

5 hours ago
Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand

5 hours ago
Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute

5 hours ago
Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote

6 hours ago
German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery

6 hours ago
Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

7 hours ago
3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser

7 hours ago
Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears

7 hours ago
LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025 | Thaiger Finance

LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025

7 hours ago
Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims

7 hours ago
Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash

23 hours ago
Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute

23 hours ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant

23 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
73 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.