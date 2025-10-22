Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets
Crowds gather as rituals and ceremonies take over island roads
Devotees from local shrines took part in vibrant street processions across Phuket as part of a major annual festival aimed at promoting spiritual cleansing.
Phuket erupted in colour, firecrackers and ritual yesterday, October 21, as the island launched the second day of its annual Vegetarian Festival with sacred street processions, despite rain.
Devotees from 39 Chinese shrines are participating in this year’s event, with parades now underway across the island. The festival officially began on Sunday evening, October 19, with the raising of the Go Teng poles to invite the Nine Emperor Gods.
Yesterday’s first street processions began at 7am in Chalong and 7.30am in Wichit, as devotees from Guan Yu Shrine and Jchoor Su Gong Naka Shrine led parades through their communities.
The processions included male and female spirit mediums who pierced their cheeks with swords, spikes and other implements in a dramatic display of devotion, believed to absorb the pain and misfortune of others.
Despite the downpour, large crowds of locals and tourists lined the roads, offering incense and prayers as palanquins carrying sacred images passed. Homes and shops along the routes set up altars to receive blessings.
The festival, which runs for nine days, is expected to cause traffic disruptions across Phuket Town and surrounding areas. Officials have urged motorists to avoid key routes during procession hours.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket office, the festival is projected to generate over 22 billion baht for the local economy, The Phuket News reports.
The final night of celebrations will take place on October 29, marked by massive firework displays and farewell processions through the island’s main roads.
Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2025 – Remaining Events
Thursday, October 23
-
Street Processions (All at 7am unless noted):
-
Bang Koo Shrine – 6.30am
-
Sapam Shrine
-
Hai Yian Geng Shrine
-
Seng Leng Tong Shrine
-
Hean Lhee Thong Shrine
-
Friday, October 24
-
Street Processions:
-
Lim Hu Tai Shrine – 6.45am
-
Guan Yu (Baan Nabon) – 7am
-
Tai Houd Tong – 8.00am
-
Bu Seng Tong – 8.30am
-
Ngore Choon Gend Baanya – 7.30am
-
Sam Sian Tong – 7am
-
Thee Gong Tua – 7am
-
Saturday, October 25
-
Street Processions:
-
Baan Tha Rue – 6.09am
-
Bangjo – 6.09am
-
Jeng Ong – 6.30am
-
Tai Seng Oud Jor – 6.45am
-
Tae Gun Tai Tae – 7.15am
-
Hok Ong Tong – 7.45am
-
Seng Leng Tong – 3pm
-
Lee Sian Tong – 5pm
-
Sapam – 6.30pm
-
-
Fire-Walking:
-
Tai Houd Tong – 8pm
-
Bang Koo – 8.45pm
-
Sam Sian Tong – 8pm
-
Sunday, October 26
-
Street Processions:
-
Bang Niao – 6am
-
Sam Ong Hoo (Cherng Talay) – 7.30am
-
Seng Thum – 4.30pm
-
-
Fire-Walking: Multiple shrines from 7.45 to 9.30pm
Monday, October 27
-
Street Processions:
-
Jui Tui – 8am
-
Guan Tae Gun (Baan Pon) – 8am
-
Gim Su Ong Kang – 6.30am
-
Sam Sian Tong – 5pm
-
Lee Sian Tong – 5pm
-
-
Bridge Crossing:
-
Po Seng Ti Te Kata – 6pm
-
-
Fire-Walking:
-
Seng Thum – 7pm
-
Bu Seng Tong – 9pm
-
Tuesday, October 28
-
Street Processions: Multiple shrines from 6.45am to 3.15pm
-
Fire-Walking & Bridge Crossing: 7.45pm onwards at various shrines
Wednesday, October 29
-
Final Street Processions: Start from 7am
-
Final Fire-Walking & Bridge Crossing: From 3pm to 9.30pm at multiple shrines
