Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets

Devotees from local shrines took part in vibrant street processions across Phuket as part of a major annual festival aimed at promoting spiritual cleansing.

Phuket erupted in colour, firecrackers and ritual yesterday, October 21, as the island launched the second day of its annual Vegetarian Festival with sacred street processions, despite rain.

Devotees from 39 Chinese shrines are participating in this year’s event, with parades now underway across the island. The festival officially began on Sunday evening, October 19, with the raising of the Go Teng poles to invite the Nine Emperor Gods.

Yesterday’s first street processions began at 7am in Chalong and 7.30am in Wichit, as devotees from Guan Yu Shrine and Jchoor Su Gong Naka Shrine led parades through their communities.

The processions included male and female spirit mediums who pierced their cheeks with swords, spikes and other implements in a dramatic display of devotion, believed to absorb the pain and misfortune of others.

Despite the downpour, large crowds of locals and tourists lined the roads, offering incense and prayers as palanquins carrying sacred images passed. Homes and shops along the routes set up altars to receive blessings.

The festival, which runs for nine days, is expected to cause traffic disruptions across Phuket Town and surrounding areas. Officials have urged motorists to avoid key routes during procession hours.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket office, the festival is projected to generate over 22 billion baht for the local economy, The Phuket News reports.

The final night of celebrations will take place on October 29, marked by massive firework displays and farewell processions through the island’s main roads.

Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2025 – Remaining Events

Thursday, October 23

Street Processions (All at 7am unless noted): Bang Koo Shrine – 6.30am Sapam Shrine Hai Yian Geng Shrine Seng Leng Tong Shrine Hean Lhee Thong Shrine



Friday, October 24

Street Processions : Lim Hu Tai Shrine – 6.45am Guan Yu (Baan Nabon) – 7am Tai Houd Tong – 8.00am Bu Seng Tong – 8.30am Ngore Choon Gend Baanya – 7.30am Sam Sian Tong – 7am Thee Gong Tua – 7am



Saturday, October 25

Street Processions : Baan Tha Rue – 6.09am Bangjo – 6.09am Jeng Ong – 6.30am Tai Seng Oud Jor – 6.45am Tae Gun Tai Tae – 7.15am Hok Ong Tong – 7.45am Seng Leng Tong – 3pm Lee Sian Tong – 5pm Sapam – 6.30pm

Fire-Walking : Tai Houd Tong – 8pm Bang Koo – 8.45pm Sam Sian Tong – 8pm



Sunday, October 26

Street Processions : Bang Niao – 6am Sam Ong Hoo (Cherng Talay) – 7.30am Seng Thum – 4.30pm

Fire-Walking: Multiple shrines from 7.45 to 9.30pm

Monday, October 27

Street Processions : Jui Tui – 8am Guan Tae Gun (Baan Pon) – 8am Gim Su Ong Kang – 6.30am Sam Sian Tong – 5pm Lee Sian Tong – 5pm

Bridge Crossing : Po Seng Ti Te Kata – 6pmphuket vegetarian festival processions light up the streets

Fire-Walking : Seng Thum – 7pm Bu Seng Tong – 9pm



Tuesday, October 28

Street Processions: Multiple shrines from 6.45am to 3.15pm

Fire-Walking & Bridge Crossing: 7.45pm onwards at various shrines

Wednesday, October 29

Final Street Processions: Start from 7am

Final Fire-Walking & Bridge Crossing: From 3pm to 9.30pm at multiple shrines