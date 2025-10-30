Thailand video news | Thai army sets conditions for release of Cambodian soldiers, Norse Atlantic launches direct London–Bangkok flights

1In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. From the Thai army’s conditions for releasing Cambodian soldiers, to a new direct flight from London to Bangkok set to boost UK tourism, plus a lineup of spine-tingling Thai horror films to get you in the Halloween spirit and more on the Good Morning Thailand program.

The Thai military says it will only free detained Cambodian troops if four specific terms are met. Officials frame the conditions around border security and adherence to international norms. Bangkok wants assurances that cross-border incursions and hostile acts will cease. Thailand also seeks full cooperation in any ongoing investigations tied to the incident. The standoff highlights simmering tensions along the shared frontier.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul insists a rare-earth cooperation MOU with the US is non-exclusive and non-binding. He says Thailand can work with multiple partners while safeguarding national interests. The deal is described as a framework for possible exploration and technology collaboration, not a green light for immediate mining. Anutin stresses transparency and dialogue with all sides, including China. The government aims to balance economic opportunity with diplomatic stability.

The Cabinet has approved urgent changes to the Tobacco Act to regulate e-cigarettes and emerging nicotine products. Officials cite rising youth vaping and marketing tactics that skirt existing rules. The overhaul would tighten controls on import, sale, advertising, and usage. Public Health authorities are tasked with drafting clear, enforceable standards. The move signals a shift from fragmented enforcement to a unified regulatory framework.

City Hall has launched an accelerated clean-up targeting illegal signs, cluttered sidewalks, and run-down areas. Walking Street businesses face deadlines to remove non-compliant signage. Authorities are also addressing land-use violations and hotspots linked to public safety concerns. Infrastructure fixes, including sidewalk and parking improvements, are being prioritised. The campaign aims to sharpen Pattaya’s image ahead of peak travel periods.

A journalist working for the BBC’s Vietnamese service was prevented from departing Vietnam after a family visit. Their passport and ID were reportedly withheld, and the journalist was questioned for days. The case has raised alarms about press freedom and journalist safety. Media advocates are urging authorities to return documents and allow travel. The episode adds pressure during a period of heightened diplomatic visibility for Vietnam.

Norse Atlantic Airways has begun a new long-haul route linking London Gatwick and Bangkok. Tourism officials expect the connection to stimulate UK arrivals during the high season. The service adds competition on a popular corridor and supports wider recovery in long-haul travel. Airlines and Thai agencies are positioning the route as value-driven for leisure travellers. The launch underscores renewed confidence in Thailand’s tourism rebound.

A new roundup spotlights the most spine-tingling Thai horror films for fans of ghosts, curses, and slow-burn dread. The list spans classics and modern hits, from folklore-rooted tales to urban nightmares. It highlights the genre’s signature mix of atmosphere, grief, and moral reckoning. Viewers can expect jump scares, meticulous sound design, and emotionally charged endings. The collection serves as a starter pack for anyone exploring Thai horror cinema.

The nine-day festival concluded with devotees escorting the gods back to the heavens in a solemn procession. Spirit mediums led rites intended to cleanse misfortune and restore balance. Residents lined the route with incense, offerings, and prayers despite wet weather. Organisers toned down elements this year out of respect for national mourning. The finale capped a week of purification, abstinence, and community devotion.