The best Thai Horror movies to scare you silly

Halloween’s just around the corner and you’re still not in the spooky mood yet? Let’s fix that. Forget pumpkin carving or haunted house tours for a minute. Nothing gets the chills going quite like a good Thai horror movie.

If you’ve heard the whispers from the rest of Southeast Asia, you’ll know what we mean. Thailand is said to produce some of the scariest horror films in the region. Some will have you jumping out of your seat, others might leave you laughing at how ridiculous they get. Either way, you’re in for a wild ride.

Here are seven Thai horror movies to queue up this Halloween.

7 Thai horror movies you need to watch at least once

Thai Horror Movie (Jump to Section) Genre Highlight Shutter Supernatural horror A photographer’s haunted images lead to one of the most iconic twists in Asian horror. Pee Mak Horror-comedy A playful retelling of a Thai ghost legend that mixes romance, humour, and heart. The Medium Psychological horror A mockumentary-style film about a family shaman facing a terrifying possession. Alone Psychological thriller A haunting story of separated twins bound by guilt and supernatural revenge. Laddaland Family horror drama A family’s dream home turns nightmarish as ghosts and real-life pressures collide. The Eye Supernatural thriller A woman’s new eyesight reveals a world of spirits that no one else can see. 4Bia Horror anthology Four short stories that explore fear, revenge, and dark humour in one chilling film.

1. Shutter (2004)

You’re probably thinking, ‘Of course Shutter made the list.’ But there’s a reason it’s always there. It’s a classic that changed Thai cinema forever. And unlike many ‘must-watch’ picks, this one actually earns its place.

The story follows Jane and her photographer boyfriend Tun who hit a woman with their car on the way home. They decide to keep it a secret, but soon, ghostly images start appearing in the photographer’s pictures. From there, things spiral fast.

This film does something many horror movies fail to do. It builds slowly, quietly, until it’s crawling under your skin. The dread feels constant, and the ending twist is still one of the best in Asian horror. You’ll probably double-check your photos after watching it.

2. Pee Mak (2013)

If you’re not in the mood to be traumatised but still want something spooky, Pee Mak should be your pick. This one is pure comedy gold. It’s a ghost story that somehow becomes one of Thailand’s most beloved romantic comedies. Yes, you read that right.

The film reimagines the classic Thai legend of Mae Nak Phra Khanong, about a man who returns home from war, not realising his wife and baby have died. Instead of turning it into a full-blown tragedy, Pee Mak flips the story into something funny, sweet, and chaotic.

The chemistry between the cast (with Mario Maurer as Mak and Davika Hoorne as Nak) is spot-on, and the jokes actually land. You’ll laugh, maybe tear up a little. It’s perfect if you (or someone you want to watch it with) easily get scared.

3. The Medium (2021)

Now back to something genuinely unsettling. The Medium is a slow-burn mockumentary that feels too real for comfort. Set in rural Thailand, it follows a shaman named Nim who believes her niece is next in line to inherit the family spirit. But as the ritual begin, something feels off.

The film’s realism is what makes it so disturbing. It’s shot documentary-style, so everything looks raw and unfiltered. The performances are so convincing that you start forgetting you’re watching fiction. By the time the final act hits, it’s complete chaos.

You might not sleep soundly after this one, but you’ll definitely respect how seriously Thai filmmakers take their horror.

4. Alone (2007)

From the same team behind Shutter, Alone tells the story of conjoined twins who are separated after one of them dies. Years later, the surviving sister begins to sense that her twin’s spirit might still be around, and she’s not happy.

This Thai horror movie combines classic ghost story elements with psychological tension. Don’t expect jump scares since it’s more about guilt, grief, and the weight of the past. The visual effects still hold up surprisingly well, even years later, and the story has enough emotional depth to make you feel for the characters.

5. Laddaland (2011)

Laddaland looks peaceful at first. A young family moves into a modern housing estate and hopes to start fresh. Things feel normal until strange deaths begin happening nearby.

This Thai horror movie creeps up quietly, and what makes it so spine-chilling is how it mirrors real life. The ghosts aren’t the only threat. There’s tension between family members, stress from money problems, and the fear of failure. The supernatural becomes a reflection of everything breaking down inside their home.

By the end, you feel more than fear. You feel heartbreak. Oh, and if we can give you a warning, don’t watch this one alone. You’ll thank yourself later.

6. The Eye (2002)

This one might not be fully Thai, since it’s a Thai-Hong Kong production. However, it earns its spot on the list. The Eye follows a blind woman who receives a corneal transplant and starts seeing strange figures that no one else can see.

The cinematography is beautiful but haunting, and the sound design keeps you on edge from the first scene. One sequence inside an elevator remains one of the most talked-about moments in Asian horror.

There’s a Hollywood remake starring Jessica Alba, but nothing compares to the original.

7. 4Bia (2008)

Can’t decide on a single film? 4Bia is the answer. It’s an anthology made up of four short stories, each directed by a different Thai filmmaker. You get a mix of tones, including creepy, funny, mysterious, and emotional.

The first story deals with loneliness and text messages from the dead. The second turns a bullying prank into a nightmare. The third mixes horror with action, and the last one has a streak of dark humour that catches you off guard. Every story feels unique but fits neatly into the same haunting theme.

It’s a great choice for a group watch, especially if everyone likes different things. You never quite know what’s coming next.

This Halloween, skip the same old Hollywood slashers and try something new. Make some popcorn, invite all your friends, turn off your phone, and let Tha horror take over your evening. You’ll scream and mayebe even look over your shoulder once or twice. But hey, that’s the whole point, isn’t it?

