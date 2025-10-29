The best Thai Horror movies to scare you silly

Bring on the horror! The best Thai movies to watch this Halloween

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: October 29, 2025, 4:17 PM
78 5 minutes read
The best Thai Horror movies to scare you silly | Thaiger
Shutter, one of the best Thai horror moies. Image via GMM Pictures

The Thaiger key takeaways

  • Thai horror movies are known across Asia for their spine-chilling storytelling and emotional depth.
  • Shutter and The Medium deliver genuine scares, while Pee Mak adds a perfect dose of comedy for the faint-hearted.
  • Thai cinema proves that horror can be emotional, surprising, and entertaining all at once.

Halloween’s just around the corner and you’re still not in the spooky mood yet? Let’s fix that. Forget pumpkin carving or haunted house tours for a minute. Nothing gets the chills going quite like a good Thai horror movie.

If you’ve heard the whispers from the rest of Southeast Asia, you’ll know what we mean. Thailand is said to produce some of the scariest horror films in the region. Some will have you jumping out of your seat, others might leave you laughing at how ridiculous they get. Either way, you’re in for a wild ride.

Here are seven Thai horror movies to queue up this Halloween.

7 Thai horror movies you need to watch at least once

Thai Horror Movie (Jump to Section) Genre Highlight
Shutter Supernatural horror A photographer’s haunted images lead to one of the most iconic twists in Asian horror.
Pee Mak Horror-comedy A playful retelling of a Thai ghost legend that mixes romance, humour, and heart.
The Medium Psychological horror A mockumentary-style film about a family shaman facing a terrifying possession.
Alone Psychological thriller A haunting story of separated twins bound by guilt and supernatural revenge.
Laddaland Family horror drama A family’s dream home turns nightmarish as ghosts and real-life pressures collide.
The Eye Supernatural thriller A woman’s new eyesight reveals a world of spirits that no one else can see.
4Bia Horror anthology Four short stories that explore fear, revenge, and dark humour in one chilling film.

1. Shutter (2004)

A horror scene in Shutter Thai movie
Shutter. Image via GMM Pictures

You’re probably thinking, ‘Of course Shutter made the list.’ But there’s a reason it’s always there. It’s a classic that changed Thai cinema forever. And unlike many ‘must-watch’ picks, this one actually earns its place.

The story follows Jane and her photographer boyfriend Tun who hit a woman with their car on the way home. They decide to keep it a secret, but soon, ghostly images start appearing in the photographer’s pictures. From there, things spiral fast.

This film does something many horror movies fail to do. It builds slowly, quietly, until it’s crawling under your skin. The dread feels constant, and the ending twist is still one of the best in Asian horror. You’ll probably double-check your photos after watching it.

Related Articles

2. Pee Mak (2013)

Davika Hoorne as Nak in Pee Mak, a Thai horror movie
Davika Hoorne as Nak in Pee Mak (2013). Image via GMM Thai Hub

If you’re not in the mood to be traumatised but still want something spooky, Pee Mak should be your pick. This one is pure comedy gold. It’s a ghost story that somehow becomes one of Thailand’s most beloved romantic comedies. Yes, you read that right.

The film reimagines the classic Thai legend of Mae Nak Phra Khanong, about a man who returns home from war, not realising his wife and baby have died. Instead of turning it into a full-blown tragedy, Pee Mak flips the story into something funny, sweet, and chaotic.

The chemistry between the cast (with Mario Maurer as Mak and Davika Hoorne as Nak) is spot-on, and the jokes actually land. You’ll laugh, maybe tear up a little. It’s perfect if you (or someone you want to watch it with) easily get scared.

3. The Medium (2021)

A scene in The Medium (2021), a Thai horror movie
The Medium (2021). Image via GDH 559

Now back to something genuinely unsettling. The Medium is a slow-burn mockumentary that feels too real for comfort. Set in rural Thailand, it follows a shaman named Nim who believes her niece is next in line to inherit the family spirit. But as the ritual begin, something feels off.

The film’s realism is what makes it so disturbing. It’s shot documentary-style, so everything looks raw and unfiltered. The performances are so convincing that you start forgetting you’re watching fiction. By the time the final act hits, it’s complete chaos.

You might not sleep soundly after this one, but you’ll definitely respect how seriously Thai filmmakers take their horror.

4. Alone (2007)

A scene from Alone (2007), a Thai horror movie
Alone (2007). Image via GTH

From the same team behind Shutter, Alone tells the story of conjoined twins who are separated after one of them dies. Years later, the surviving sister begins to sense that her twin’s spirit might still be around, and she’s not happy.

This Thai horror movie combines classic ghost story elements with psychological tension. Don’t expect jump scares since it’s more about guilt, grief, and the weight of the past. The visual effects still hold up surprisingly well, even years later, and the story has enough emotional depth to make you feel for the characters.

5. Laddaland (2011)

Laddaland (2011), a Thai horror movie
Laddaland (2011). Image via GTH

Laddaland looks peaceful at first. A young family moves into a modern housing estate and hopes to start fresh. Things feel normal until strange deaths begin happening nearby.

This Thai horror movie creeps up quietly, and what makes it so spine-chilling is how it mirrors real life. The ghosts aren’t the only threat. There’s tension between family members, stress from money problems, and the fear of failure. The supernatural becomes a reflection of everything breaking down inside their home.

By the end, you feel more than fear. You feel heartbreak. Oh, and if we can give you a warning, don’t watch this one alone. You’ll thank yourself later.

6. The Eye (2002)

The Eye (2002
The Eye (2002). Image via Applause Pictures

This one might not be fully Thai, since it’s a Thai-Hong Kong production. However, it earns its spot on the list. The Eye follows a blind woman who receives a corneal transplant and starts seeing strange figures that no one else can see.

The cinematography is beautiful but haunting, and the sound design keeps you on edge from the first scene. One sequence inside an elevator remains one of the most talked-about moments in Asian horror.

There’s a Hollywood remake starring Jessica Alba, but nothing compares to the original.

7. 4Bia (2008)

4Bia (2008)
4Bia (2008). Image via GTH

Can’t decide on a single film? 4Bia is the answer. It’s an anthology made up of four short stories, each directed by a different Thai filmmaker. You get a mix of tones, including creepy, funny, mysterious, and emotional.

The first story deals with loneliness and text messages from the dead. The second turns a bullying prank into a nightmare. The third mixes horror with action, and the last one has a streak of dark humour that catches you off guard. Every story feels unique but fits neatly into the same haunting theme.

It’s a great choice for a group watch, especially if everyone likes different things. You never quite know what’s coming next.

This Halloween, skip the same old Hollywood slashers and try something new. Make some popcorn, invite all your friends, turn off your phone, and let Tha horror take over your evening. You’ll scream and mayebe even look over your shoulder once or twice. But hey, that’s the whole point, isn’t it?

If you’d rather dress up and party instead, check out our list of upcoming Halloween-themed events in Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya mayor orders urgent cleanup of city eyesores | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya mayor orders urgent cleanup of city eyesores

16 seconds ago
Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US

25 minutes ago
Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls

50 minutes ago
Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals

1 hour ago
The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through &#8216;Money for Teen&#8217; | Thaiger Finance

The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through ‘Money for Teen’

1 hour ago
Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos

2 hours ago
Myanmar man stabs sister&#8217;s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar man stabs sister’s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row

2 hours ago
WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand | Thaiger Finance

WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand

2 hours ago
Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu

3 hours ago
Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending | Thaiger Finance

Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending

3 hours ago
Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door

3 hours ago
Pornography on Facebook? Thai users report that searching ‘May’ reveals explicit content | Thaiger Technology News

Pornography on Facebook? Thai users report that searching ‘May’ reveals explicit content

4 hours ago
US$2,000 vanishes from Finnish tourists’ Pattaya holiday home | Thaiger Pattaya News

US$2,000 vanishes from Finnish tourists’ Pattaya holiday home

5 hours ago
Ambulance crash in Chachoengsao hits elephant in the room | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ambulance crash in Chachoengsao hits elephant in the room

5 hours ago
Ministry confirms schools can celebrate during mourning | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry confirms schools can celebrate during mourning

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for showers, chilly air and rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for showers, chilly air and rough seas ahead

9 hours ago
Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire

22 hours ago
Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video)

23 hours ago
8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father | Thaiger Bangkok News

8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father

23 hours ago
Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed | Thaiger Aviation News

Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed

23 hours ago
Former Thai boxing champion arrested for multimillion baht gambling website | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Thai boxing champion arrested for multimillion baht gambling website

24 hours ago
Tourism dips as Thailand tackles debt and sluggish growth | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourism dips as Thailand tackles debt and sluggish growth

1 day ago
Royal tribute: Loy Krathong to proceed with subdued tone | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal tribute: Loy Krathong to proceed with subdued tone

1 day ago
Thai driver suffers fatal heart attack while driving, friend prevents crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver suffers fatal heart attack while driving, friend prevents crash

1 day ago
Pattaya’s crumbling footpaths spark tourist safety fears | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s crumbling footpaths spark tourist safety fears

1 day ago
Best ofEntertainment
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: October 29, 2025, 4:17 PM
78 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia